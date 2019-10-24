A 40-year-old Sparta man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for multiple drug charges after an Oct. 12 traffic stop. Jason Allen Reith was referred for possession of methamphetamine, possession of an illegally obtained prescription drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping.
Police ran a check of a van driven by Reith shortly after 2 a.m. on Superior Avenue. The check showed Reith with a suspended driver’s license, and police conducted a traffic stop. Police later learned he was wanted on a Monroe County warrant and was placed under arrest.
A K9 unit was summoned to conduct an exterior sniff of the vehicle. After a positive response, police conducted a search and allegedly found 10 alprazolam tablets, two clear plastic gem bags, a digital scale with residue, a methamphetamine pipe with residue and a gem bag with one gram of methamphetamine.
In other Tomah Police Department news:
John Allen Ahlert, 36, Holmen, was referred to the district attorney for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related and failure to maintain an ignition interlock device. He was pulled over Oct. 13 for failing to come to a complete stop at the corner of East Avenue and Brownell Street.
Corwin James Harper, 28, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for bail jumping. He is accused from violating a bond condition that prohibits him from possessing a domesticated animal. The report said police found a dog inside Harper’s residence Oct. 12.
Wesley E. Boyles, 30, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for operating after revocation/drunk driving related. He was pulled over on West McCoy Boulevard Oct. 11 after police ran a license plate check.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.