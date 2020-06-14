POLICE REPORT: Sparta woman arrested on drug charges

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A 33-year-old Sparta woman was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for multiple drug charges after police approached a parked vehicle June 9.

Erica Sue Martin was referred for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping.

Shortly after 11 p.m., police observed Martin rocking back and forth in a vehicle parked on East Nott Street. She continued to rock back and forth after police approached her for questioning. The report says she made statements “that didn’t make a lot of sense and displayed “hyperactive and jerky movements.”

Martin asked if she could step outside the vehicle to stretch out, and police complied with the request. As she exited the vehicle, police saw two syringes, one of which was loaded with a clear, yellowish fluid. When asked about the syringes, Martin told police that she has friends who are diabetic. She acknowledged past drug use but said she wasn’t currently using.

The report says Martin had fresh needle marks on her arms, which police took as probable cause to search the vehicle. Police reportedly found a bag containing methamphetamine, 20 to 30 empty gem bags and two digital scales.