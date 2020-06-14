POLICE REPORT: Sparta woman arrested on drug charges

A 33-year-old Sparta woman was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for multiple drug charges after police approached a parked vehicle June 9.
Erica Sue Martin was referred for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping.
Shortly after 11 p.m., police observed Martin rocking back and forth in a vehicle parked on East Nott Street. She continued to rock back and forth after police approached her for questioning. The report says she made statements “that didn’t make a lot of sense and displayed “hyperactive and jerky movements.”
Martin asked if she could step outside the vehicle to stretch out, and police complied with the request. As she exited the vehicle, police saw two syringes, one of which was loaded with a clear, yellowish fluid. When asked about the syringes, Martin told police that she has friends who are diabetic. She acknowledged past drug use but said she wasn’t currently using.
The report says Martin had fresh needle marks on her arms, which police took as probable cause to search the vehicle. Police reportedly found a bag containing methamphetamine, 20 to 30 empty gem bags and two digital scales.
In other Tomah Police Department news:
Derrick Scott Godfrey, 29, Sparta, was referred to the district attorney for bail jumping. He is accused of violating a bond condition that sets a 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew. He was pulled over shortly after 11 p.m. June 5, when police recognized his vehicle on North Superior Avenue.
Nathaniel Leonard, 22, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related and bail jumping after police ran a registration check on his vehicle June 6. He had a La Crosse County bond condition that prohibits him from operating a motor vehicle, which triggered the bail jumping referral.
Kavian LeBeauf, 34, Tomah, was referred for the district attorney for multiple charges after a June 2 incident.
Police were called to a Cameron Street residence, where a woman told police that she was awakened by LeBeauf throwing water in her face. She said she locked the doors after LeBeauf left but that he broke a window while trying to gain re-entry.
LeBeauf was referred for criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and bail jumping.
Keanu Josey Wright, 25, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for bail jumping. He is accused of violating a no-contact order June 9.
