Two men and one woman were referred to the Monroe County District Attorney after allegedly threatening a Tomah man whom they believed was a “snitch.”
According to the report, Bryce David Boncouri, 21, and Bianca Nicole Boncouri, 23, both of Tomah, and Jesse Rees Kirk, 40, La Crosse, went to a McLean Avenue residence Nov. 9 and confronted a man who lived there. The man said Bryce Boncouri swung at him, and when the man tried to defend himself, Kirk pinned him against the wall.
The man told police as he tried to escape, all four people and a refrigerator fell off the porch. The man said he sustained a cut on his knuckle and a puffy lip during the scuffle and that the refrigerator door was broken off during the fall. He said the three left when a neighbor called police.
Police went to the Boncouris’ residence on Green Acre Avenue a short time later. They told police the man had a television that didn't belong to him and that they were attempting to get it back. The report says police doubted their explanation. The report says Kirk wasn’t at the residence when police arrived.
The report says police found a metallic grinder in the house sitting in plain view. It allegedly had a small amount of plant material that tested positive for marijuana.
David Boncouri, Bianca Boncouri and Kirk were referred for intimidation of a witness, battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and bail jumping. Bianca Boncouri was also referred for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
In other Tomah Police Department news:
Tiffany Ropiak, 30, Tomah, was charged with fourth-offense drunk driving after a Nov. 7 traffic stop.
Police responded to a two-vehicle crash shortly after 3 p.m. at the corner of Butts Avenue and Pearl Street that blocked traffic on Butts Avenue. Police could smell intoxicants coming from Ropiak, who reportedly was confused and uncertain how the crash occurred. She reportedly told police she had backed into another vehicle even though her vehicle had sustained front-end damage.
The report says Ropiak failed a field sobriety test. She was unable to maintain the instruction stance during the walk-and-turn and told police she couldn’t complete a one-leg stand. She refused to take a preliminary breath test but agreed to a blood draw.
A search of Ropiak’s purse allegedly found a small marijuana cigarette. She was also referred for possession of marijuana and bail jumping.
Christina L. Kemper was referred to the district attorney for allegedly blocking traffic on Hwy. 21 shortly before 6:30 p.m. Nov. 7.
Police responded to a complaint of a westbound vehicle operated by Kemper that was traveling at an extremely slow speed and drifting over the centerline. Tomah police responded to the complaint outside the city since no other law enforcement was available.
When police arrived, the vehicle was stopped in a lane of traffic near Engelwood Road. The report says Kemper was hunched over the center console with her left elbow raised in the air. She was swaying in the seat and didn’t appear to have control over the motion of her body. She didn’t respond to police questions.
The report says police observed a can of Ultra Duster Industrial Strength air duster in Kemper’s lap, and a burn mark on the right side of Kemper’s mouth that was consistent with air duster inhalation. Kemper woke up a couple of minutes after police arrived. She claimed she was “fine” and denied inhaling.
Police declined to conduct a field sobriety test due to the volume of traffic, Kemper’s state of incapacitation and the short time that evidence of inhalants remains in the human body. She was referred for impeding traffic by slow speed and issued a citation for first-offense drunk driving.
Tina J. Bernhardt, 58, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for hit-and-run. She allegedly backed into a van in the 300 block of Superior Avenue shortly before 8 p.m. Nov. 7 and fled the scene. Police caught up with Bernhardt a short time later. She admitted to being the area but didn’t remember hitting another vehicle. The report says police took photos of Bernhardt's vehicle, which had “fresh damage.”
David Joseph Bloom, 53, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for third-offense drunk driving after a Nov. 7 traffic stop.
Police observed Bloom leaving Kelsey’s Class Act shortly after 11:30 p.m. and pulling over twice into empty parking lots. The second stop occurred in the north parking lot of Tomah Memorial Hospital, where an officer approached Bloom. He told police he had consumed “maybe two/three beers. Four beers maybe.” He later admitted he suspected he was being followed by police and was concerned he would be pulled over, according to the report.
Prior to leaving Kelsey’s, he said he tried to call a taxi cab but said cab service is no longer available in Tomah. He told police he was trying to “do things … right” but had no other option than driving himself.
The report says Bloom had bloodshot eyes and failed a field sobriety test. A preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of .167.
Bradford Raye Holt, 53, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for violating a restraining order. He is accused of approaching the subject of the restraining during the overnight hours of Nov. 10 and asking to be let in for “15 or 20 minutes.” The woman refused due to past encounters with Bradford that made her fear for her safety.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
