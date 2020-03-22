POLICE REPORT: Tomah man accused in drunken ATV incident

A 43-year-old Tomah man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for drunk driving and possessing a weapon while intoxicated after police responded to a March 11 complaint on Nicholas Street.
A woman told police that a man, later identified as Aaron Allen Huber, was attempting to push her son’s parked vehicle with an ATV. The woman told police that Huber was visibly intoxicated. No damage to the vehicle was reported.
When police arrived, Huber was sitting on the ATV across the street from where the complaint was lodged. The report says Huber was unsteady on his feet and using the ATV to maintain balance. When police asked Huber how much alcohol he consumed, he reportedly replied, “About four. I drink a lot.”
Huber agreed to a police request for a pat down, and the report says a .40 caliber Glock 22 was recovered. Police removed a magazine with 15 rounds of ammunition. No rounds were located in the chamber.
Police conducted a field sobriety test, and multiple clues of intoxication were detected. The nine-step walk-and-turn test was terminated after six steps for safety reasons. A preliminary breath recorded a blood-alcohol level of .24, three times the legal limit of .08.
In other Tomah Police Department news:
Renae Lee Thompson, 44, Holmen, was referred to the district attorney for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia after a Nov. 21, 2019, traffic stop.
Police followed a vehicle driven by Thompson with a defective headlight and conducted a traffic stop in an alley between Superior Avenue and Kilbourn Avenue. The license plate didn’t match the vehicle. Thompson told police that she had recently purchased the vehicle and that the plates were from an “older car.” She said there was no contraband in the vehicle.
Police summoned a K9 to conduct an exterior sniff of the vehicle. After a positive response for the presence of drugs, Thompson was asked again if contraband was present. She reportedly admitted to the presence of a methamphetamine pipe and a baggie containing methamphetamine. Police also found a pair of digital scales. The methamphetamine recovered totaled 1.5 grams.
The report says Thompson denied using methamphetamine and said she “quit smoking meth a year ago.” She said the methamphetamine belonged to another person and that she had taken it from him with the intention of discarding it.
Nicholas Ronald Post, 25, Willard, was referred to the district attorney for theft. He is accused of pumping $29.81 worth of gas at Kwik Trip North March 11 and driving off without paying.
Post was apprehended March 16 in Eau Claire County, where he allegedly attempted to elude an officer who was attempting a traffic stop. After Eau Claire police informed Tomah police of the arrest, Post was referred for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related.
You have free articles remaining.
Anthony Allen Decorah, 48, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for fourth offense drunk driving after police responded to a March 11 report of a vehicle parked on a sidewalk and blocking the drive-through at Culver’s Restaurant.
When police arrived, Decorah was asleep in the vehicle with music playing. After he was awakened, he told police he was waiting for his order of food. He denied consuming alcohol, and a preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of zero.
Decorah was on probation for heroin use, and the report says he showed multiple signs of intoxication during a field sobriety test. He was transported to Tomah Health for a blood test.
Melodie Monique Basley, 32, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for first-offense drunk driving with a passenger under 16 years old after a police responded to a report of an intoxicated woman at Walmart with children in the store. When police arrived, Basley was inside the vehicle with three children and the vehicle running.
Police could detect the odor of alcohol on Basley’s breath. When police told her they intended to conduct a field sobriety test, Basley reportedly responded, “Let’s go, cause I already know I was drinking earlier but not now.”
The report says Basley had difficulty following instructions during the walk-and-turn test, and the one-leg stand was terminated for safety reasons. A preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of .17
Shanna Joy Endle, 27, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related, tampering with an ignition interlock device and bail jumping after a March 12 traffic stop. She was pulled over shortly after 7 p.m. on East Clifton Street after police conducted a license plate check.
A 17-year-old juvenile was referred to the district attorney for possession of stolen property and marijuana possession after allegedly stealing a wedding ring.
Police received a March 13 complaint from a Minneapolis man that the juvenile, who has a Detroit address, had boarded a bus and that it would be making a stop in Tomah at 12:25 p.m. Police obtained a description of the juvenile and found a male matching the description walking toward the bus. Police learned that the juvenile had an extradition warrant from Michigan and apprehended him without incident.
A search of the juvenile recovered the ring and a watch that was also reported stolen. The search also found a small marijuana roach in his back pocket. A search of the juvenile’s luggage found numerous other stolen items, including a utility knife, a Victoria’s Secret black leather tote bag, a Valentino snake skin purse and a Playstation 4.
The stolen property was valued at nearly $8,000.
Roger Allen Otto, 38, Warrens, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct and bail jumping after a March 14 disturbance at a Jodi Circle residence.
When police arrived, there was overturned furniture in the house, and a woman had scratches to the side of her face. A witness said Otto started the argument, yelled at the woman and hit her.
Russell Martin Goldman, 39, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct after a March 15 incident at Cranberry County Lodge. He is accused of creating a loud disturbance and roughly grabbing a woman by the arm.