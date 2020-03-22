POLICE REPORT: Tomah man accused in drunken ATV incident

Police followed a vehicle driven by Thompson with a defective headlight and conducted a traffic stop in an alley between Superior Avenue and Kilbourn Avenue. The license plate didn’t match the vehicle. Thompson told police that she had recently purchased the vehicle and that the plates were from an “older car.” She said there was no contraband in the vehicle.

Police summoned a K9 to conduct an exterior sniff of the vehicle. After a positive response for the presence of drugs, Thompson was asked again if contraband was present. She reportedly admitted to the presence of a methamphetamine pipe and a baggie containing methamphetamine. Police also found a pair of digital scales. The methamphetamine recovered totaled 1.5 grams.

The report says Thompson denied using methamphetamine and said she “quit smoking meth a year ago.” She said the methamphetamine belonged to another person and that she had taken it from him with the intention of discarding it.

Nicholas Ronald Post, 25, Willard, was referred to the district attorney for theft. He is accused of pumping $29.81 worth of gas at Kwik Trip North March 11 and driving off without paying.