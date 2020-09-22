POLICE REPORT: Tomah man accused of assaulting child

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 27-year-old Tomah man has been referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for physical abuse of a child and bail jumping.

According to the police report, Tyler D. Slater was the aggressor during a Sept. 10 altercation at a Lake Street residence. Slater allegedly barged into an occupied bathroom and punched a 12-year-old in the chin, knocking him backward onto the toilet. The youngster attempted to push Slater away, but Slater shoved the youngster and scratched his face. Police observed a scratch mark on the youngster’s forehead. The youngster said Slater made him fear for his safety.

Slater has a bond condition that prohibits him from committing acts of violence, which triggered the bail jumping referral.

In other Tomah Police Department news:

Brittany R. Cossette, 26, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for criminal trespass to property. She is accused of entering a Franklin Street residence Sept. 5 without the permission of the occupant.

Dustin James Hillyer, 39, Stephen, Minnesota, was referred to the district attorney for possession of a prescription drug without a prescription.