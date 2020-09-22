POLICE REPORT: Tomah man accused of assaulting child

A 27-year-old Tomah man has been referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for physical abuse of a child and bail jumping.
According to the police report, Tyler D. Slater was the aggressor during a Sept. 10 altercation at a Lake Street residence. Slater allegedly barged into an occupied bathroom and punched a 12-year-old in the chin, knocking him backward onto the toilet. The youngster attempted to push Slater away, but Slater shoved the youngster and scratched his face. Police observed a scratch mark on the youngster’s forehead. The youngster said Slater made him fear for his safety.
Slater has a bond condition that prohibits him from committing acts of violence, which triggered the bail jumping referral.
In other Tomah Police Department news:
Brittany R. Cossette, 26, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for criminal trespass to property. She is accused of entering a Franklin Street residence Sept. 5 without the permission of the occupant.
Dustin James Hillyer, 39, Stephen, Minnesota, was referred to the district attorney for possession of a prescription drug without a prescription.
Police were called Sept. 12 to the Break Room bar shortly before 10:30 p.m. on a complaint of a shirtless male, later identified as Hillyer, causing a disturbance. The report says Hillyer couldn’t stand still, was constantly swaying and had thick, slurred speech. Police removed Hillyer from the bar, and a search of his person reportedly found Xanax in his possession.
Melissa Kaye Frost, 40, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for bail jumping. She is accused of violating a bond condition that requires her to maintain an ignition interlock device on her vehicle.
Michael Lee Koca-
Knapp, 34, New Lisbon, was referred to the district attorney for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related and bail jumping. He was pulled over Sept. 12 around 10:30 p.m. after police determined that the license plate of the vehicle he was driving didn’t match the make and model. A passenger in the vehicle, Shanna Joy Endle, 27, Tomah, was referred for bail jumping. She is accused of violating a bond condition that establishes a 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew.
Jesse Rees Kirk, 42, La Crosse, was referred to the district attorney for theft, trespass and bail jumping. He is accused of stealing two cell phones worth $178 from Walmart Sept. 11.
Barbara Jean Parpart, 41, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for child neglect.
Police were called to Sept. 13 to an East Council Street residence after a young boy had entered a residence uninvited around 2:30 p.m. A resident told police the boy was dirty and not wearing shoes. The boy left the residence before police arrived, went to the walking trail at the end of the street and entered the woods.
When police made contact with the boy, he was on the bank of Council Creek clinging to a tree and was wet from the chest down. He fell into the creek before police could escort him from the woods.
A man who arrived on the scene said he and Parpart had been having difficulties with the boy and that they were both unaware the boy had wandered from the residence.
