POLICE REPORT: Tomah man accused of brandishing weapons

A 64-year-old Tomah man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for brandishing weapons during an Aug. 11 altercation at the Daybreak Motel.
Carlten Robert McIntosh was referred for endangering safety by use of a weapon, second-degree endangering safety, disorderly conduct and bail jumping.
A witness told police that McIntosh got into an argument with a man and retrieved a knife and a hammer. When police arrived, numerous people had arrived to break up the fight. An officer drew his pistol after seeing the weapons in McIntosh’s hands, and McIntosh complied with a police order to drop them. The witness said McIntosh didn’t swing the knife or hammer.
McIntosh told police he grabbed the items “to protect myself … because I’m skinny and I need all the help I can get, but I wasn’t going to use it.” He was transported to the Monroe County Jail without incident.
In other Tomah Police Department news:
Melissa Kaye Frost, 40, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for bail jumping. She is accused of violating a no-contact after approaching the subject of the order Aug. 12 at The Strike Zone.
Allan Ed Vondrasek, 67, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct. He is accused of throwing items at a woman during an Aug. 12 disturbance at a Noth Avenue residence.
Michael Anthony Anderson, 33, Vicksburg, Mississippi, and Dinicea Danial Biggs, 22, Jackson, Mississippi, were referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct. They are accused of engaging in a physical altercation Aug. 15 at a Murdock Street residence.
Thomas Darryl Walker, 62, Milwaukee, was referred to the district attorney for obstructing an officer. He is accused of giving police a false identity while police were investigating a welfare check Aug. 16. Police determined Walker was wanted in Florida on an extraditable warrant and also had an arrest warrant from Milwaukee County.
Jacquelyn Marie Reetz, 27, Fairchild, was referred to the district attorney for fleeing an officer and bail jumping.
Police observed a vehicle with a cracked windshield operated by Reetz in the parking lot of Quality Inn Aug. 15 and pursued the vehicle eastbound onto East McCoy Boulevard. The report says Reetz failed to stop after police activated the emergency lights of the squad car. Police then activated the siren, but Reetz pulled onto Interstate 94 and reached a speed of 95 mph in a 70 mph zone.
The report says she exited the Interstate at Hwy. EW, turned right and sped 75 mph in a 55 mph zone. She then turned northbound on Hwy. 12 and reached 86 mph before police terminated the chase at the Jackson County line.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
