POLICE REPORT: Tomah man accused of brandishing weapons

A 64-year-old Tomah man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for brandishing weapons during an Aug. 11 altercation at the Daybreak Motel.

Carlten Robert McIntosh was referred for endangering safety by use of a weapon, second-degree endangering safety, disorderly conduct and bail jumping.

A witness told police that McIntosh got into an argument with a man and retrieved a knife and a hammer. When police arrived, numerous people had arrived to break up the fight. An officer drew his pistol after seeing the weapons in McIntosh’s hands, and McIntosh complied with a police order to drop them. The witness said McIntosh didn’t swing the knife or hammer.

McIntosh told police he grabbed the items “to protect myself … because I’m skinny and I need all the help I can get, but I wasn’t going to use it.” He was transported to the Monroe County Jail without incident.

In other Tomah Police Department news:

Melissa Kaye Frost, 40, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for bail jumping. She is accused of violating a no-contact after approaching the subject of the order Aug. 12 at The Strike Zone.