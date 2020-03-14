POLICE REPORT: Tomah man accused of choking woman

A 34-year-old Tomah man has been accused of choking a woman during an extended March 4 disturbance at a Superior Avenue residence.
Royal Vaughan Gollobith was referred for strangulation/suffocation and bail jumping for violating a no-contact order with the victim.
The victim was referred for disorderly conduct, non-aggravated battery and failure to cooperate with police during an attempt to take her into custody.
According to the report, the woman told police she saw Gollobith in the residence and struck him with a Body Armor plastic bottle. She said Gollobith responded by grabbing her by the throat and forcing her into a bathroom, where she closed the door. Gollobith opened the door and placed his hands around her throat, which she said caused her to lose oxygen supply for roughly 30 seconds. The report says there was visible bruising on her neck.
When police arrived, Gollobith had left the residence and the victim had barricaded herself inside the bathroom. Police, responding to reports that the victim intended to harm herself, used a knife to pry the door open. The victim had a razor in her hand and refused multiple police commands to drop it. She was ultimately subdued with non-lethal weapons and was transported by emergency medical personnel to Tomah Health.
The report says Gollobith was contacted by phone and agreed to speak with police March 7. The meeting didn’t take place, and police had not spoken to Gollobith as of March 11.
In other Tomah Police Department news:
Tiffany Maves King, 29, Wisconsin Dells, and James Arthur Berg, 32, Alma Center, were referred to the district attorney after a March 4 traffic stop.
Police observed a vehicle with a burned out registration lamp and defective muffler as it exited the McDonald’s parking lot shortly after 7 p.m. Police followed the vehicle onto Interstate 94, where the traffic stop was conducted. The report says the vehicle took 30 seconds to come to a stop on the roadside, which police believe was consistent with an attempt to discharge or conceal contraband.
The driver, King, was initially hesitant to identify herself, according to the report. Police detected an odor of marijuana in the vehicle and observed that Berg, a passenger, had eye redness consistent with marijuana use. Dispatch informed police that King has a revoked driver’s license and Berg was on probation.
The report says Berg voluntarily gave police a tinfoil smoking device containing a green, leafy substance. A search of the vehicle found no additional contraband.
King was referred for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related and tampering with an ignition interlock device. Berg was referred for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Robert Michael Hillesheim, 45, was referred to the district attorney for carrying a concealed weapon and bail jumping after police executed a state Department of Corrections warrant March 4.
Police followed Hillesheim inside a Superior Avenue address, where he was arrested without incident. As he was being searched, Hillesheim voluntarily handed police a pair of brass knuckles.
Ronald I. Crosby, 19, La Crosse, was referred to the district attorney for marijuana possession and bail jumping after a March 5 traffic stop.
Crosby was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Gregory T. Simmons, 32, Madison, that was pulled over for a cracked tail lamp. Police detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Police searched the vehicle and allegedly found a scale, plastic baggies and a marijuana blunt.
A second passenger in the vehicle was identified as a 15-year-old girl. Both Crosby and Simmons have bond conditions that prohibit them from having contact with anyone under 19, which triggered the bail jumping referrals.
Myles Lee Johnson, 62, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for bail jumping. He is accused of violating a bond condition that prohibits him from consuming alcohol. Police went to Johnson’s residence March 5 in response to a welfare check, and preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of .227.
Keith Ambrose Stankey, 27, West Salem, was referred to the district attorney for bail jumping. The referral was triggered after he was charged for multiple drug crimes in La Crosse County. He has a Monroe County bond condition that prohibits him from committing crimes.
Aaron J. Byers, 34, Tomah was referred to the district attorney for bail jumping. He is accused of violating a bond condition that prohibits him from having contact with any Kwik Trip store. Police observed Byers sleeping inside a vehicle March 6 around 7 p.m. while parked at a Kwik Trip location.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.