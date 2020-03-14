POLICE REPORT: Tomah man accused of choking woman

A 34-year-old Tomah man has been accused of choking a woman during an extended March 4 disturbance at a Superior Avenue residence.

Royal Vaughan Gollobith was referred for strangulation/suffocation and bail jumping for violating a no-contact order with the victim.

The victim was referred for disorderly conduct, non-aggravated battery and failure to cooperate with police during an attempt to take her into custody.

According to the report, the woman told police she saw Gollobith in the residence and struck him with a Body Armor plastic bottle. She said Gollobith responded by grabbing her by the throat and forcing her into a bathroom, where she closed the door. Gollobith opened the door and placed his hands around her throat, which she said caused her to lose oxygen supply for roughly 30 seconds. The report says there was visible bruising on her neck.

When police arrived, Gollobith had left the residence and the victim had barricaded herself inside the bathroom. Police, responding to reports that the victim intended to harm herself, used a knife to pry the door open. The victim had a razor in her hand and refused multiple police commands to drop it. She was ultimately subdued with non-lethal weapons and was transported by emergency medical personnel to Tomah Health.