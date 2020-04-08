POLICE REPORT: Tomah man accused of disorderly conduct

A 41-year-old Tomah man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney after a March 25 incident. Henry William Williams was referred for criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.
Police responded shortly before 9 p.m. to a McLean Avenue residence, where a witness told police that Williams had showed up at the residence looking for a fight.
When police arrived, the witness’ t-shirt was ripped at the collar. The witness told police that Williams and another person at the residence had gotten into a disagreement. When the witness told Williams to lower his voice or leave, Williams pulled the witness onto the porch and ripped his shirt. When the witness pushed back, Williams grabbed the witness’ throat. The witness said he wasn’t injured during the altercation.
The report says Williams punched a screen door trying to re-enter the residence, and police observed a fresh boot mark on the door. Damage to the door was estimated at $150.
In other Tomah Police Department news:
Jesse Honaker, 39, Black River Falls, was referred to the district attorney for shoplifting and trespassing. He is accused of taking $191.15 worth of groceries past the final point of sale at Walmart without paying March 21. The report says he took the items to a toy aisle, pulled bags with a Walmart logo from his pocket, loaded the bags and walked past a greeter who attempted to stop him.
Among the stolen items were a $95.86 beef tenderloin, cheese, eggs, milk, potatoes, pork chops and soda.
Walmart has a no-trespassing order against Honaker due to previous shoplifting incidents. He also has several bonds which prohibit him from committing crimes, which triggered four bail jumping referrals.
