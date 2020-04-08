POLICE REPORT: Tomah man accused of disorderly conduct

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A 41-year-old Tomah man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney after a March 25 incident. Henry William Williams was referred for criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.

Police responded shortly before 9 p.m. to a McLean Avenue residence, where a witness told police that Williams had showed up at the residence looking for a fight.

When police arrived, the witness’ t-shirt was ripped at the collar. The witness told police that Williams and another person at the residence had gotten into a disagreement. When the witness told Williams to lower his voice or leave, Williams pulled the witness onto the porch and ripped his shirt. When the witness pushed back, Williams grabbed the witness’ throat. The witness said he wasn’t injured during the altercation.

The report says Williams punched a screen door trying to re-enter the residence, and police observed a fresh boot mark on the door. Damage to the door was estimated at $150.

In other Tomah Police Department news: