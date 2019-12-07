POLICE REPORT: Tomah man accused of entering woman's apartment without consent

A 54-year-old Tomah man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for entering a woman’s apartment without her consent.
Gordon Hart Keister was referred for criminal trespass to a dwelling and criminal damage to property.
A woman told police she recently broke up with Keister, who lived in the same apartment complex. She said she was lying her in bed at approximately 2:30 p.m. Dec. 2 when she was awakened by Keister getting into the bed. He told the woman he entered her apartment because he thought she was in "distress."
The woman said Keister routinely carries a 9mm handgun and that he removed the weapon from his waistband and placed it on a nightstand next to the bed. She said Keister didn’t threaten her with the weapon. She said she didn’t ask Keister to leave because she didn’t believe he would comply with the request.
After the woman got out of bed, she noticed the doorknob and locking mechanism were removed from the entry door. She said she attempted to take pictures of the damage but that Keister took her phone away before she could snap any shots. She was able to secure the doorknobs back to the door but the locking mechanism was broken.
Keister remained in the apartment until the woman asked him to give her a ride to the bank. Keister then returned to his unit to take a nap.
The woman said Keister returned five hours later. There were two other people in the apartment when Keister arrived, and he complied with a request to leave.
The woman and a child at the residence were given a Salvation Army voucher to stay at a hotel. Multiple attempts by police to reach Keister were unsuccessful.
You have free articles remaining.
In other Tomah Police Department news:
Nicole Marie Schmidt, 44, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for non-aggravated battery and disorderly conduct after a Nov. 26 altercation at an Edgewood Avenue residence. She is accused of yelling, flipping tables and forcing a woman to the ground after grabbing her by the hair.
Benjamin Michael Johnson, 20, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for having sexual intercourse with a child 16 years or older. The report says Johnson confirmed he had intercourse with the girl during a Nov. 26 interview with police. The intercourse resulted in a pregnancy.
Austin T. Benton, 29, Baraboo, was referred to the district attorney for retail theft. He is accused of stealing $734.48 worth of merchandise during shoplifting incidents Nov. 16 and Nov. 19.
Jessica Joan Jones, 34, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for bail jumping. She is accused of mailing letters in violation of a no-contact order.
Amanda Nichole Perdin, 31, Sparta, was referred to the district attorney for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related, tampering with an ignition interlock device and bail jumping. She was pulled over Nov. 29 on Kilbourn Avenue for a defective muffler.
Peter R. Rave, 32, Tomah, was referred to the district for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related. He was pulled over Nov. 29 while traveling west on Townline Road after police ran a license plate check.
Cory Orlando Quintero, 30, was referred to the district attorney for use of a weapon while intoxicated. Police pulled over Quintero for drunk driving shortly after 2:30 a.m. Nov. 30 and observed a .40 caliber Glock handgun inside a soft holster wedged between the driver’s seat and center console. The handgun had no rounds in the chamber, but a magazine was loaded with ammunition. Police also found a marijuana smoking device under the radio.
A preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of .101, and Quintero was issued a citation for first-offense drunk driving.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.