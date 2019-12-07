POLICE REPORT: Tomah man accused of entering woman's apartment without consent

A 54-year-old Tomah man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for entering a woman’s apartment without her consent.

Gordon Hart Keister was referred for criminal trespass to a dwelling and criminal damage to property.

A woman told police she recently broke up with Keister, who lived in the same apartment complex. She said she was lying her in bed at approximately 2:30 p.m. Dec. 2 when she was awakened by Keister getting into the bed. He told the woman he entered her apartment because he thought she was in "distress."

The woman said Keister routinely carries a 9mm handgun and that he removed the weapon from his waistband and placed it on a nightstand next to the bed. She said Keister didn’t threaten her with the weapon. She said she didn’t ask Keister to leave because she didn’t believe he would comply with the request.

After the woman got out of bed, she noticed the doorknob and locking mechanism were removed from the entry door. She said she attempted to take pictures of the damage but that Keister took her phone away before she could snap any shots. She was able to secure the doorknobs back to the door but the locking mechanism was broken.