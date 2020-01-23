Police report: Tomah man accused of OWI, threatening police

A 60-year-old Tomah man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for fourth-offense drunk driving and threatening a police officer after police responded to a Jan. 11 report of an intoxicated male pumping gas at Casey’s General Store.

According to the report, police identified Dennis Jay Porter, who matched the description of the person who called in the complaint. Porter told police he was merely getting gas and food and had done nothing wrong. The report says Porter refused to provide a preliminary breath test sample, and dispatch informed police that Porter had three previous drunk driving convictions and a blood-alcohol level restriction of .02. The report says police could detect the odor of intoxicants coming from Porter’s breath and that a witness observed him driving into the parking lot.

Porter was arrested and handcuffed. He refused to submit to a blood test. Police got a warrant for the blood test, and Porter was transported to Tomah Health.

While waiting for the blood draw, Porter allegedly made veiled threats to an officer. Porter said he wanted he and the officer “in the ring” and told the officer to take his uniform off.

Porter later submitted to a preliminary breath test, which recorded a blood-alcohol level of .113.

