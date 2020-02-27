POLICE REPORT: Tomah man accused of slapping child

Koty Keith Felber, 26, Tomah, has been referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for physical abuse of a child. He is accused of slapping a young child in the face.

According to the report, a child came to school and told three different staff members the same story about being slapped by Felber.

A police officer who arrived at the scene observed red marks on the child’s face and redness behind the child’s ear.

A witness at the child’s home told police he saw injuries to the child’s face before the child left for school. The witness said the wound looked like a large hand print.

Felber was interviewed at the Tomah police station. He denied knowing anything about the child’s injury but later said the child fell off a bed.

After the interview, Felber was placed under arrest and transported to the Monroe County Jail.

In other Tomah Police Department news:

John Allen Allert, 41, La Crosse, and Tamara Sydean Besl, 57, Mindoro, were referred to the district attorney for drug charges after a Feb. 18 traffic stop.