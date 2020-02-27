POLICE REPORT: Tomah man accused of slapping child

Koty Keith Felber, 26, Tomah, has been referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for physical abuse of a child. He is accused of slapping a young child in the face.
According to the report, a child came to school and told three different staff members the same story about being slapped by Felber.
A police officer who arrived at the scene observed red marks on the child’s face and redness behind the child’s ear.
A witness at the child’s home told police he saw injuries to the child’s face before the child left for school. The witness said the wound looked like a large hand print.
Felber was interviewed at the Tomah police station. He denied knowing anything about the child’s injury but later said the child fell off a bed.
After the interview, Felber was placed under arrest and transported to the Monroe County Jail.
In other Tomah Police Department news:
John Allen Allert, 41, La Crosse, and Tamara Sydean Besl, 57, Mindoro, were referred to the district attorney for drug charges after a Feb. 18 traffic stop.
Police pulled over a vehicle driven by Besl shortly before 1 a.m. for defective stop lamp. Besl had exited East McCoy Boulevard onto Interstate 94, and the report says the vehicle traveled an unusual distance on the Interstate before pulling over onto the right shoulder.
Allert and Besl were both on probation, and police summoned a K9 unit to conduct an exterior sniff of the vehicle. After a positive alert, police searched the vehicle and found a large duffel bag in the trunk. The bag allegedly contained two broken glass pipes with residue that later tested positive for methamphetamine.
In a separate bag, police reportedly found a large bottle filled with pills, later identified as Gabapentin. The label on the bottle was broken off, and Besl couldn’t provide police with prescription record.
Allert was referred for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Besl was referred for possessing a prescription drug without a prescription. Both were referred for bail jumping.
Adam John Polk, 27, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related.
According to the report, police were seeking Polk on an active warrant when he was observed driving away from a Dogwood Lane residence. Police pulled over Polk’s vehicle on Cardinal Avenue, where he was arrested without incident.
