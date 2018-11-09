A 28-year-old Tomah man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for multiple charges after allegedly stealing $700 worth of tools that were stored in a vehicle.
Police responded to an East Avenue residence, where a man told police he was missing a duffel bag containing Milwaukee brand power tools. The man also reported a bicycle at the property was missing. He told police he found a missing tool battery near the pedestrian bridge at Firemen’s Park and later recognized the bicycle parked outside at a residence at Woodland Terrace.
Police knocked on the door of the residence, and a woman answered the door. She said the bicycle belonged to a relative of Ronald Junior Hage and that he was inside the residence sleeping on a couch. She also told police that Hage had brought a duffel bag of tools into the residence and that he was trying to sell them.
Hage got up and exited the residence and was followed by police outside. He said he got the bike from an acquaintance who lived on Glendale Avenue and that he knew nothing about the tools. The report says Hage later told police he had received the tools from a friend a few days earlier and didn’t know they were stolen.
Police determined that Hage sold the tools for $500. Police were able to locate the buyer, recover the tools and return them to the owner.
Hage was referred for theft from a motor vehicle, possessing and receiving stolen property, obstructing an officer and bail jumping.
In other Tomah Police Department:
Jonathan Robert Wanke, 25, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for bail jumping. He is accused of violating a Juneau County bond condition that prohibits him from consuming alcohol. A preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of .195.
Jadana Kerston-Maureen Sparks, 20, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct. She is accused of striking a man in the head with a beer bottle during a Nov. 3 altercation at the Crow Bar.
Marco Broderick Dees, 25, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for criminal damage to property. He is accused of intentionally denting another person's vehicle. The report says the vehicle was recently purchased for $800.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.