POLICE REPORT: Tomah man accused of strangulation

A 48-year-old Tomah man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney after allegedly strangling at man at a Veterans Street residence May 29. Patrick J. Dammen was referred for strangulation/suffocation and disorderly conduct.
A man told police he was sleeping before being awakened by Dammen, who had his hands around the man’s neck. The report says the man’s neck had red marks on both sides. The man said he was able to push Dammen away but that Dammen wanted to continue the altercation with a fist fight.
The report says Dammen was mostly uncooperative and declined to give a statement. He told police he grabbed the man “in the chest” but offered few details. He was transported to the Monroe County Jail.
In other Tomah Police Department news:
Todd A. Henze, 55, was referred to the district attorney for drunk driving with a child as a passenger after a May 29 traffic stop.
Police observed a vehicle operated by Henze having difficulty maintaining its lane of traffic, and a traffic stop was conducted on West Benton Street. The report says Henze showed multiple clues of intoxication during a field sobriety test, and preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of .121.
There were two passengers in the vehicle, including a three-year-old child. It was Henze’s first drunk driving offense.
Peter James Ludke, 27, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for violating a restraining order and disorderly conduct. He is accused of threatening the woman who was the subject of the order after police responded to a May 29 call at a Williams Street residence. He is also accused of threatening the woman’s boyfriend.
James Cecil Polack, 23, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct after a May 29 incident at a Juneau Street residence. He is accused of screaming and throwing items, including a computer and a phone.
Aaron John Byers, 34, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for non-residential burglary and bail jumping for two shoplifting incidents at Walmart.
According to the report, Byers entered Walmart May 26 and May 28 wearing a heavy coat despite temperatures in the upper 70s. He is accused of putting an Arctic air device inside his coat and leaving without paying May 26.
On May 28, Byers allegedly stole two bottles of hand sanitizer, four packages of razor blades and a bottle of Pepto Bismol.
The report says the value of the items shoplifted totaled $126.83. The items have not been recovered, and attempts by police to contact Byers have been unsuccessful.
Penny Anne Lapp, 49, Mauston, was referred to the district attorney for retail theft.
According to the report, Lapp attempted to leave Walmart May 26 through the garden center with $732 worth of merchandise without paying. She was confronted by store employees and couldn’t produce a receipt. Lapp at first complied with employee requests to come back inside the store but later fled the scene.
Lapp had not been apprehended as of June 3.
Keanu Josey Wright, 25, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for bail jumping. He is accused of violating a no-contact order May 30.
Ashla R. Schultz, 29, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after a June 1 traffic stop.
Schultz was pulled over June 1 for a suspended driver’s license. The report says Schultz was reluctant to exit the vehicle but eventually complied.
Police summoned a K9 unit to conduct an exterior sniff of the vehicle. After a positive response, police conducted a search and allegedly found a blue gem bag with a crystal substance, five clear gem bags with white residue, a glass smoking pipe with residue, a tin foil bindle containing methamphetamine, a glass container with THC wax, a one-hitter with leafy substance and a vape device with THC wax.
The report says Schultz told police that she didn’t know where the methamphetamine came from. She acknowledged possession of the marijuana and said she uses it for medicinal purposes.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!