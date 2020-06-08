POLICE REPORT: Tomah man accused of strangulation

Peter James Ludke, 27, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for violating a restraining order and disorderly conduct. He is accused of threatening the woman who was the subject of the order after police responded to a May 29 call at a Williams Street residence. He is also accused of threatening the woman’s boyfriend.

James Cecil Polack, 23, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct after a May 29 incident at a Juneau Street residence. He is accused of screaming and throwing items, including a computer and a phone.

Aaron John Byers, 34, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for non-residential burglary and bail jumping for two shoplifting incidents at Walmart.

According to the report, Byers entered Walmart May 26 and May 28 wearing a heavy coat despite temperatures in the upper 70s. He is accused of putting an Arctic air device inside his coat and leaving without paying May 26.

On May 28, Byers allegedly stole two bottles of hand sanitizer, four packages of razor blades and a bottle of Pepto Bismol.

The report says the value of the items shoplifted totaled $126.83. The items have not been recovered, and attempts by police to contact Byers have been unsuccessful.