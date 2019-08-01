A 37-year-old Tomah man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for trespassing and criminal damage to property after a July 27 incident.
Police responded to a Williams Street address, where a woman said Andrew Theodore Stubrud had broken into her apartment. Police were familiar with Stubrud and the woman from previous contacts.
The woman told police she was upstairs sleeping when she awoke and found Stubrud standing over her.
She said Stubrud smelled of alcohol and said he was worried that she wasn’t answering her calls and text messages.
She demanded he leave, and she called police shortly thereafter. She told police she wasn’t injured but said the incident prevented her from sleeping the rest of the night.
The report says a window screen leading to the kitchen had been torn and damaged, and items on the counter had been moved as if someone had stepped down from the counter. Damage to the screen was estimated at $10.
Police located Stubrud at a Superior Avenue address. The report says his eyes were watery and that he smelled of intoxicants. Stubrud told police he went to the woman’s apartment because she invited him over. When police asked for his cell phone to verify his assertion, Stubrud declined, according to the report. He was handcuffed and transported to the Monroe County Jail.
In other Tomah Police Department news:
Ashley June Shoning, 32, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct. She is accused of causing a disturbance by throwing items and yelling at a Veterans Street address July 29.
Dayne August Eno, 22, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and bail jumping after a July 27 incident.
Police were called to a West Juneau Street address shortly before 11 p.m. for a report of a male attempting to break into a residence. When police arrived, Eno was reportedly walking westbound on Juneau.
He was visibly intoxicated and had a difficult time maintaining his balance.
After an officer stopped his squad car and exited, the report says Eno took off running through a yard. The officer quickly caught up with Eno and handcuffed him.
Eno was transported to the Monroe County Jail, where a preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of .315. The jail requires medical clearance for anyone with a level of .30 and above, and Eno was taken to Sparta Mayo Hosptial.
The report says Eno became uncooperative in the hospital and refused to sit in a wheelchair provided for him. He allegedly head-butted an officer in the chest.
During the struggle, Eno’s face struck a metal stand, which caused bleeding. He was treated for the wound and returned to the jail.
Rebecca Summer Fischer, 22, Sparta, was referred to the district attorney for fourth-offense operating after revocation/drunk driving-related and bail jumping after a July 25 traffic stop.
Police observed a van driven by Fischer make a wide turn and skip over two lanes from Cameron Street onto Superior Avenue.
She told police she didn’t have a driver’s license.
She has a bond condition from Wood County that prohibits her from committing crimes, which triggered the bail jumping referral.
Andrew M. Kessler, 35, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for eight counts of bail jumping.
He has multiple bond conditions in Monroe County and is accused of violating them after a domestic abuse incident in La Crosse County.
Dylan Carl Trones, 33, Sparta, was referred to the district attorney for bail jumping. He has a Monroe County bond condition that prohibits him from committing crimes. He was arrested in La Crosse County June 11 for obstructing an officer.
Melissa Renee Riedner, 37, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related and bail jumping. Police recognized Riedner operating a vehicle July 23 on North Glendale Avenue and conducted a traffic stop.
Jacob Lloyd Mason, 43, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for violating a restraining order and a harassment injunction.
According to the report, Mason contacted police July 27 and said he wanted to turn himself in for violating the injunction. Police investigated the incident and determined no violation took place.
Later in the day, Mason called again and said he would continue to call the subject of the injunction until he was arrested. The subject confirmed she received a text from Mason, and he was placed under arrest.
