A 50-year-old Tomah man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for multiple charges after allegedly making threats and punching a man at Murray’s on Main June 1.
Russell Earl Miller was referred for making terroristic threats, battery and disorderly conduct.
According to the police report, Miller told a bartender he was going to blow up the building sometime in 2020. He was then relieved of his drink and told to leave. Miller responded by telling a person in the establishment that he was a “dead man” and punching him in the face.
When a police officer arrived, he was directed to the westbound alley, where Miller was being held to the ground by a customer. The report says Miller, who showed signs of intoxication, claimed he wasn't the one who started the altercation.
In other Tomah Police Department news:
Christopher Alan Peters, 54, Brandon, John Michael Hanna, 33, Fond du Lac, and Kurt W. Bentz, 30, Brandon, were referred to the district attorney for multiple charges for initiating a fraudulent transaction May 18 at Walmart.
A Walmart employee told police that Peters fraudulently placed a return sticker on a $187 tent and returned it for store credit. Peters was accompanied on the Walmart property by Hanna and Bentz with Hanna acting as a “look out,” according to the report.
All three were referred for burglary, retail theft and theft by fraud. Peters and Bentz were also referred for trespass and Hanna and Bentz were referred for being a party to a crime and bail jumping.
Aaron John Byers, 33, Tomah, was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for vandalizing a woman’s car and stealing the vehicle’s license plate.
Police were called May 17 to a Warren Street residence, where a woman reported that her vandalized vehicle wouldn’t start. She told police the computer module under the hood had several pieces missing, the dipstick had been removed, a battery cable had been damaged and that the windshield and a headlight had been broken.
The woman told police she had recently hit a deer with the vehicle and had used duct tape to secure the hood. She said the duct tape had been cut to gain access to the engine.
Three days later, the woman reported additional damage to the vehicle and that the license plates had been stolen. Damage to the vehicle was estimated at nearly $1,100.
Byers was referred for theft of motor vehicle parts and criminal damage to property.
Jonathon Dean Resop, 34, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for bail jumping. He is accused of violating a no-contact order May 22.
Dennis Harold Kramer, 37, Kendall, was referred to the district attorney for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related, tampering with an ignition interlock and bail jumping after a June 1 traffic stop.
Police initiated a traffic stop shortly after 3 a.m. on East McCoy Boulevard after running a check on Kramer’s license plate. The report says Kramer admitted he didn’t have a valid driver’s license and was on bond for a drunk driving-related offense.
Melissa Renee Riedner, 37, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related after a June 1 traffic stop.
Police ran a registration check on Riedner’s vehicle and initiated a traffic stop shortly after 8:38 p.m. on North Glendale Avenue. The report says Riedner told police she believed her license was valid.
Randy Lee Dopson, 25, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for drug possession after a June 2 traffic stop.
Police observed a vehicle driven by Dopson westbound on Townline Road shortly after 4:30 p.m. with no front license plate. The officer lost visual contact with the vehicle but found the vehicle a short time later parked at a Sime Avenue residence.
The officer made contact with a male at the residence, who summoned Dopson. He admitted he was driving the vehicle without a valid driver’s license. Police reportedly found a glass smoking pipe in the residence, and Dopson admitted he used the pipe to smoke methamphetamine and had entered the residence to get rid of the pipe.
Dopson was referred for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating after revocation/drunk driving-related.
Michael Steven Warren, 44, Nekoosa, was referred to the district attorney for fraudulent writings, theft by fraud and uttering forged documents. He is accused of stealing a book of checks from a Tomah woman and making over $1,300 worth of purchases during a two-month period.
Benjamen Micheal Johnson, 19, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related after a May 30 traffic stop.
Police recognized Johnson operating a motorcycle while conducting an unrelated a traffic stop the corner of Kilbourn Avenue and East Brownell Street. Police later contacted Johnson by phone, and the report says Johnson didn’t deny operating the vehicle.
Jennifer Lynn Parlow, 29, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related and tampering with an ignition interlock device after a May 30 traffic stop.
Police recognized Parlow from previous contacts and conducted a traffic stop on Kilbourn Avenue. The report says Parlow acknowledged that her driving status was revoked.
Douglas Lee Stillwell, 59, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for third-offense drunk driving after police responded to a May 31 traffic crash.
Police were dispatched to Casey’s Spirit Shop shortly after 9 p.m. after a caller said an intoxicated male backed into her vehicle, provided his information and left the scene. Police found Stillwell a short time later at his Balsam Avenue address.
Stillwell told police he had been drinking at home and went to obtain more alcohol. He said was at fault in the accident and told the driver he would pay whatever claim was filed. He said he had consumed two or three beverages since 8 p.m.
When asked if we was willing to take a field sobriety test, he reportedly replied, “I’m thinking not.” He was then arrested for refusal and transported to Tomah Memorial Hospital for a blood draw.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
