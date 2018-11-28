A 27-year-old Tomah man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for using a false name to rent an automobile and failing to return it.
According to the report, Kevin Michael Maun rented the car Sept. 19 from Enterprise Rent-A-Car using a Mauston address and didn’t return the vehicle as scheduled the following day. An Enterprise employee drove to the Mauston address Sept. 25 and reported that the residence appeared empty.
The employee gave police the vehicle’s GPS coordinates, and it was located at another Mauston address Oct. 10. As Mauston police arrived to confirm the vehicle’s location, a man believed to be Maun fled from the residence and eluded capture. The report says Maun was the subject of several active arrest warrants. An Enterprise employee identified Maun from a photo lineup Nov. 18.
In other Tomah Police Department news:
Tina Joyce Whitman, 33, Necedah, was referred to the district attorney for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related and failure to install an ignition interlock device. She was pulled over Nov. 21 on LaGrange Avenue after police conducted a registration check.
Michael Herbert Ash, 21, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for bail jumping. He is accused of violating bond conditions that prohibit him from consuming alcohol and establish a 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew.
Police identified Ash walking on Juneau Street shortly after 11 p.m. Nov. 25. The officer detected the odor of alcohol coming from Ash, and a preliminary breath test recorded a blood alcohol level of .13.
