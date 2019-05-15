A 54-year-old Tomah man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for multiple charges after police responded to a May 2 altercation.
Jae Yun Song was referred for false imprisonment, disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.
Police were called to a Berry Avenue residence, where a person said Song was attacking a woman at the residence. When police arrived, the report said a loud female scream could be heard. Police interviewed the woman, who said Song yelled at her and refused to let her leave the residence. She said she tried to escape Song’s yelling by locking herself in the bathroom. A witness told police he was fearful the woman “might die.”
The report says Song admitted to damaging a cell phone during the argument. He denied anything physical occurred or that he kept the woman inside the residence against her will.
In other Tomah Police Department news:
Jeffrey Paul Peters, 29, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property after a May 5 incident.
Police responded to a Nott Street residence shortly before 9 p.m., where a caller reported that two people were fighting outside and slamming car doors. When police arrived, the vehicle was unoccupied and a door to the back porch of the residence had been kicked in.
Peters later emerged from a bedroom and admitted kicking the door and being involved in a verbal altercation. Police entered the residence and observed that the side of the stove had been kicked in and linoleum had been torn from where the stove was moved.
Peters had two sets of felony bonds from Monroe County, which triggered a bail jumping referral.
Carrie Marie Hage, 34, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for soliciting prostitution and theft. She is accused of soliciting a sex act in exchange for $25 and stealing a pair of prescription glasses and three hats valued at $240.
Hage denied any sexual intercourse took place or stealing the items.
Howard H. Nauman, 71, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related. Police stopped Nauman after recognizing him operating a moped May 5 on Butts Avenue.
Colter Dan Eppers, 40, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for second-offense drunk driving.
Eppers was pulled over on Hollister Avenue May 4 after being clocked traveling 38 mph in a 25 mph zone. The vehicle pulled into a driveway on Elm Street, where a traffic stop was conducted. Eppers had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech, according to the report. He reportedly told police, “I didn’t realize I was driving that fast” and said he had consumed four alcoholic beverages in the previous six hours.
The report says Eppers failed a field sobriety test, and a preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of .125.
Tiffany Marie Emery, 25, and Derek Michael Emery, 25, both of Tomah, were referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct. The two are accused of screaming at each other during a May 1 altercation at a Kilbourn Avenue residence. Derek Michael Emery admitted to punching a wall and a refrigerator and kicking the side of a car, but no damage was reported.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
