POLICE REPORT: Tomah man referred for meth charges

Andrew Lavern Eckelberg, 37, Black River Falls, was referred to the district attorney for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related, tampering with an ignition interlock device and bail jumping after a Feb. 25 traffic stop. Police pulled over Eckelberg after running a license plate check shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Clark Street.

A 17-year-old juvenile was referred to the district attorney for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver after police responded to a call of a truant student Feb. 26.

A Tomah High School administrator told Tomah police the juvenile left school grounds while in possession of marijuana. The administrator followed the juvenile to Hollister Avenue and observed him walk around a pair of houses. Police recovered a sandwich bag with three grams of marijuana in the back yard of one of the houses. The marijuana was packaged in several different smaller bags, which led police to believe that the drug was meant for multiple users.

A resident of the home stepped outside and asked police what was occurring. She told police she hadn’t authorized anyone to enter her backyard and had no objection to police continuing the investigation on her property. The juvenile was arrested a short distance from the home.