POLICE REPORT: Tomah man referred for meth charges

A 35-year-old Tomah man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for drug charges after police responded to a report of a vehicle break-in Feb. 27. Jason Alan Felber was referred for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and bail jumping.
Police were called to King Avenue shortly before 2:30 a.m. and searched the area for suspects. While traveling northbound on Farmer Avenue, an officer observed Felber walking westbound on the bike path. The officer stopped Felber, informed him of the break-in report and asked him to identify himself. The report says Felber was nervous with his hands visibly shaking, and he was reluctant to make eye contact.
The report says Felber reached into his pocket for a cell phone and said he wanted to call his girlfriend. As he dug through his pockets, a plastic baggie of what appeared to be methamphetamine fell out. Dispatch informed police that Felber was on felony bond from La Crosse County, and he was placed under arrest.
Police tested the contents of the baggie and confirmed it contained 15 grams of methamphetamine. He was handcuffed and transported to the Monroe County Jail. He was cleared as a suspect in the vehicle break-in after police determined his footprints didn’t match shoe prints next to the vehicle.
In other Tomah Police Department news:
Andrew Lavern Eckelberg, 37, Black River Falls, was referred to the district attorney for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related, tampering with an ignition interlock device and bail jumping after a Feb. 25 traffic stop. Police pulled over Eckelberg after running a license plate check shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Clark Street.
A 17-year-old juvenile was referred to the district attorney for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver after police responded to a call of a truant student Feb. 26.
A Tomah High School administrator told Tomah police the juvenile left school grounds while in possession of marijuana. The administrator followed the juvenile to Hollister Avenue and observed him walk around a pair of houses. Police recovered a sandwich bag with three grams of marijuana in the back yard of one of the houses. The marijuana was packaged in several different smaller bags, which led police to believe that the drug was meant for multiple users.
A resident of the home stepped outside and asked police what was occurring. She told police she hadn’t authorized anyone to enter her backyard and had no objection to police continuing the investigation on her property. The juvenile was arrested a short distance from the home.
The school administrator later told police that information had been received about the juvenile possessing marijuana on school grounds. The juvenile was taken into the office and was uncooperative with school authorities before exiting the school building.
Sundara Breeze Keyser, 39, Warrens, was referred to the district attorney for possession of methamphetamine and bail jumping after a Feb. 26 traffic stop.
Police observed a southbound vehicle on Hollister Avenue with neither a front nor rear license plate. Police conducted a traffic stop and observed that Keyser, a passenger, had slurred speech and impaired motor skills and was having difficulty locating her ID card. Police told the driver that Keyser appeared to be under the influence of an intoxicant, and the driver gave police permission to search the vehicle without being asked.
Police searched Keyser’s purse and allegedly located a container with a white, crystallized substance that police later identified as methamphetamine.
Jerry Lee Coleman, 60, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related and tampering with an ignition interlock device. Police conducted a traffic stop Feb. 26 on North Superior Avenue after a license plate check.
Tabitha Ann Schafer, 25, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related and tampering with an ignition interlock device after a Feb. 26 traffic stop. Police pulled over Schafer on East Brownell Street after receiving an anonymous tip that she didn’t didn’t posssess a valid driver’s license.
James A. Wooden, 44, Onalaska, was referred to the district attorney for possession of a prescription drug without a prescription after a Feb. 27 traffic stop.
Police observed a northbound vehicle driven by Wooden with a burned-out stop lamp and loud muffler. The report says Wooden had a passenger with a drug record and that he appeared nervous and fidgety during the stop. Police conducted a search of the vehicle and allegedly found two pills later identified as Vyvanse, a Schedule 2 controlled substance.
Heather Mae Raiten, 31, and Stacey Jean Corson, 36, were referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct. They are accused of engaging in a loud shoving match Feb. 27 at a Williams Street residence.
Kristy Marie Womick, 37, Sparta, was referred to the district attorney for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related. She was pulled over after police conducted a license plate check and discovered the vehicle’s owner, Steven Thomas Carl Pozega, 25, Humbird, had a suspended license.
Pozega was a passenger in the vehicle and has a no-contact order with Womick, which triggered a bail jumping referral.
