POLICE REPORT: Tomah man referred for multiple drug charges

A 36-year-old Tomah man faces multiple drug charges after police pursued an active arrest warrant June 24.
Danny Joe Wiler was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of a prescription drug without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the report, Wiler matched the description of another man pursued by police and was followed to the back door of a Kilbourn Avenue address that was associated with drug activity. The report says Wiler noticed he was being watched by police and made an effort to avoid contact. He complied with a police order to stop.
Police confirmed his identity as Wiler and asked him if he was carrying weapons, alcohol or drugs. He reportedly replied, “Yea, I do have some drugs on me, sir.” Police searched his person and a plastic bag he was carrying. Police allegedly found:
- Six Sildenafil pills.
- Four Trazadone pills.
- Two Buprenorphine pills
- Thirteen grams of marijuana.
- A glass smoking pipe with residue.
The report says Wiler admitted to being a marijuana user but denied he was a drug dealer.
In other Tomah Police Department news:
Dawson Ray Lambert, 19, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for second-offense drunk driving after a June 26 traffic stop.
Police followed a vehicle driven by Lambert to a convenience store parking lot shortly before 2:30 a.m. after determining that he was operating with a revoked license. Police detected the odor of intoxicants inside the vehicle and the report says Lambert displayed slurred speech and glassy eyes. He told police he was uncertain about how much alcohol he had consumed and appeared to acknowledge his revoked license status.
Lambert reportedly showed multiple clues of intoxication during the field sobriety test, and a preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of .215.
Lambert was also referred for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related and tampering with an ignition interlock device.
Nathaniel L. Leonard, 22, La Crosse, was referred to the district attorney for bail jumping. He is accused of violating a La Crosse County bond condition that prohibits him from operating a motor vehicle unless licensed.
Oscar Guzman Garcia, 35, Norwalk, was referred to the district attorney for multiple traffic offenses after a June 26 traffic stop in Kendall.
Guzman Garcia was pulled over by a Tomah police officer in the village of Kendall for a seat belt violation. The officer also cited Guzman Garcia for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related, failure to install an ignition interlock device and failure to secure a child in a safety seat.
Whitney Leigh Graham, 35, La Crosse, was referred to the district attorney for bail jumping. She is accused of violating a La Crosse County bond condition that establishes a 10 p.m. curfew. She was a passenger in a vehicle stopped at a gas pump shortly before 11 p.m. at a convenience store.
Timothy Emil Leclercq, 43, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney after a June 28 disturbance at an East Clifton Street residence.
A caller told police that an “impaired male,” later identified as Leclercq was sitting outside his apartment and trying to punch out his window. The report says Leclercq gave police a false identity, and a search of of Leclercq allegedly found an electric vape pen containing marijuana.
Leclercq was referred for disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing an officer.
Oscar Ochoa, 37, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for second-offense drunk driving.
Police recognized a vehicle driven by Ochoa June 28 shortly before 2:30 a.m. from previous contacts and determined he had a revoked driver’s license. Police followed the vehicle to a North Superior Avenue residence, where it came to a stop. Police made contact with Ochoa after he exited the vehicle.
The report says Ochoa’s eyes were glassy and that police could detect a strong odor of alcohol. Ochoa originally denied driving the vehicle but later said, “I was driving … I parked car securely without crashing.”
The report says Ochoa refused a field sobriety test and claimed entrapment because police knew he was coming from a tavern. He also refused a blood test, and police obtained a warrant for a blood draw. He was transported to Tomah Health, where the blood test was conducted, and then taken to the Monroe County Jail.
Vincent Edward Butler, 30, Michigan City, Indiana, was referred to the district attorney for possession of marijuana and operating without a license after a June 28 traffic stop. He was pulled over for driving 89 mph in a 70 mph zone on Interstate 90. Police detected the odor of marijuana, and Butler reportedly handed police a pill bottle containing three grams of marijuana.
Dwight Fitzgerald Carter, 52, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related, tampering with an ignition interlock device and failing to stop for a police officer.
Police ran a check of a vehicle driven by Carter June 23 and followed the vehicle onto Interstate 94. The report says Carter didn’t immediately pull over after an officer activated the lights of his squad car. The report says Carter exited the Interstate before coming to a stop on Industrial Avenue.
Aaron John Byers, 35, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related and bail jumping. Police recognized his vehicle June 23 as it was traveling eastbound on Parkview Drive shortly before 1 p.m.
