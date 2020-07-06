POLICE REPORT: Tomah man referred for multiple drug charges

The report says Ochoa’s eyes were glassy and that police could detect a strong odor of alcohol. Ochoa originally denied driving the vehicle but later said, “I was driving … I parked car securely without crashing.”

The report says Ochoa refused a field sobriety test and claimed entrapment because police knew he was coming from a tavern. He also refused a blood test, and police obtained a warrant for a blood draw. He was transported to Tomah Health, where the blood test was conducted, and then taken to the Monroe County Jail.

Vincent Edward Butler, 30, Michigan City, Indiana, was referred to the district attorney for possession of marijuana and operating without a license after a June 28 traffic stop. He was pulled over for driving 89 mph in a 70 mph zone on Interstate 90. Police detected the odor of marijuana, and Butler reportedly handed police a pill bottle containing three grams of marijuana.

Dwight Fitzgerald Carter, 52, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related, tampering with an ignition interlock device and failing to stop for a police officer.