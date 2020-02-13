Police report: Tomah man referred for second-offense OWI

A 23-year-old Tomah man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for driving while intoxicated after police found him asleep inside a running vehicle Feb. 5.

Blayd Russell Pearson was referred for second-offense drunk driving, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping.

Police were called to the 1100 block of East Brownell Street after a report of man, later identified as Pearson, passed out in the driver’s seat of a vehicle while it was running. When police arrived, the vehicle was still running with the brake lights illuminated. Pearson was slumped over in the driver’s seat.

Pearson woke up after an officer opened the driver side door, which contained a syringe in the map pocket, according to the report. Pearson told police he used it to inject morphine three hours earlier.

Pearson was transported to the Tomah police station for a field sobriety test, which showed multiple clues of intoxication. He agreed to a blood draw and was transported to Tomah Health and then to the Monroe County Jail.

In other Tomah Police Department news: