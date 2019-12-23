POLICE REPORT: Tomah man referred for second OWI

A 46-year-old Tomah man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for second-offense drunk driving after a Dec. 10 traffic stop.

Police pulled over a vehicle driven by Dean A. Samson shortly after 5:30 p.m. after observing that his vehicle’s lights weren’t activated. A traffic stop was conducted at the 100 block of East Cameron Street, where Samson’s vehicle rolled up on the curb and back onto the street before coming to a stop. The report says Samson had difficulty rolling down the window before giving up and opening the door. He also had difficulty retrieving his wallet from his pocket. He had a freshly lit cigarette and bloodshot eyes.

The report says Samson admitted to consuming three alcoholic beverages. A field sobriety test recorded multiple clues of intoxication, and a preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of .137, above the legal limit of .08. Police obtained a search warrant for a blood draw after Samson refused consent.

In other Tomah Police Department news:

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

John A. Waugh, 29, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for bail jumping. Police were called to an East Washington Street residence Dec. 11, where Waugh was in the presence of a person with whom he had a no-contact order.