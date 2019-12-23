POLICE REPORT: Tomah man referred for second OWI

A 46-year-old Tomah man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for second-offense drunk driving after a Dec. 10 traffic stop.
Police pulled over a vehicle driven by Dean A. Samson shortly after 5:30 p.m. after observing that his vehicle’s lights weren’t activated. A traffic stop was conducted at the 100 block of East Cameron Street, where Samson’s vehicle rolled up on the curb and back onto the street before coming to a stop. The report says Samson had difficulty rolling down the window before giving up and opening the door. He also had difficulty retrieving his wallet from his pocket. He had a freshly lit cigarette and bloodshot eyes.
The report says Samson admitted to consuming three alcoholic beverages. A field sobriety test recorded multiple clues of intoxication, and a preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of .137, above the legal limit of .08. Police obtained a search warrant for a blood draw after Samson refused consent.
In other Tomah Police Department news:
John A. Waugh, 29, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for bail jumping. Police were called to an East Washington Street residence Dec. 11, where Waugh was in the presence of a person with whom he had a no-contact order.
Shannon E. Simmons, 23, and Melinda A. Walters, 32, both of Tomah, were referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct. They are accused of knocking over furniture during a loud argument Dec. 14 at a West Veterans Street address.
Leslie Eugene Phillips, 55, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for obstructing an officer and bail jumping after a Dec. 14 traffic stop.
Phillips was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over for a defective headlamp shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Superior Avenue near Jackson Street. The report says Phillips shied away from contact with the officer. When Phillips was asked for his identity, he allegedly gave a false name. The officer ran the name through the state Department of Transportation database, and the name didn’t match Phillips’ face.
The driver said Phillips had also given her the same false first name. She said she had known Phillips only a few days and was giving him a ride to a residence in Babcock. Phillips later identified himself as “Les Phillips” and said he gave a false identity because he had a bail condition that imposed a curfew.
