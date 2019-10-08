A 49-year-old Tomah man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for sixth-offense operating a vehicle under the influence of a restricted substance after an Aug. 30 traffic stop in the town of Glendale.
Shortly after 9:25 p.m., police pulled over a southbound vehicle driven by William Patrick McCabe on Hwy. 27 for a defective registration lamp. The report says the officer who approached the vehicle could immediately detect the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and that McCabe’s eyes were glazed.
McCabe denied consuming alcohol but admitted to smoking marijuana shortly after he left work around 9 p.m. He directed police toward a pipe and a small amount of marijuana in the console. He was transported to Sparta Mayo Hospital for a blood test before being taken to the Monroe County Jail.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
