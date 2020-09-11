POLICE REPORT: Tomah man referred to DA for firearms theft

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kavian D. LeBeauf, 34, Tomah, was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for theft of a firearm and bail jumping

According to the Tomah Police Department, the case involves a firearm that was stolen in July 2012 but wasn’t noticed missing until Aug. 3. The firearm was involved in several incidents until it was recovered by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

In other police department news:

Todd Myers, 56, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping.

After dispatch informed police Sept. 3 there was a Monroe County warrant for Myers’ arrest, police observed Myers sitting on the steps of an apartment building on the 1100 block of Superior Avenue. Police followed Myers inside his apartment unit and allegedly found a pipe with burned marijuana.

Myers had a bond condition that prohibits him from consuming alcohol. A preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of .136, which triggered the bail jumping referral.

