A 35-year-old Tomah man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney after allegedly telling another person he was going to rob a restaurant.
Donald James Winters was referred for attempted robbery, disorderly conduct and bail jumping.
According to the report, Winters was overheard talking to another man about robbing the Uptown Pizza while inside the restaurant. A witness told police that Winters told of a plan to enter the restaurant with a BB gun that had the appearance of a lethal weapon. The report says he entered the restaurant sometime after 3 p.m., and police observed him exiting the restaurant 20 minutes later.
Police arrested Winters without incident a short time later as he was walking along Superior Avenue. Police recovered a “facsimile firearm” in Winters’ back pocket.
Winters acknowledged talking to another person about the gun but told police he had no intention of following through with a robbery. The report says Winters showed signs of intoxication, which violates a bond condition that prohibits him from consuming alcohol. A preliminary breath test registered a blood-alcohol level of .085.
In other Tomah Police Department news:
Gavin Scott Brand, 22, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for interfering with firefighting. He is accused to discharging a fire extinguisher during an Aug. 4 wedding reception. Brand also faces a restitution request of $250 for the lost security deposit resulting from the discharge.
Gheorge Angel, 34, no permanent address, was referred to the district attorney for non-residential burglary and trespass after allegedly attempting to steal cash from Walmart Aug. 20.
According to the report, Angel selected four Apple watches and attempted to get three-year protection plans for a total transaction of $2,088. Walmart was aware that Angel had previously used quick-counting schemes to steal cash, and the clerk was ordered to carefully count the cash during the transaction. As the clerk was counting the money, Angel said he no longer wanted to follow through with the purchase.
Frank Lewis Covington, 30, Milwaukee, was referred to the district attorney for theft. He is accused of stealing 11 calculators worth nearly $1,300 from Walmart July 16.
Chance W. Moll, 21, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct. He is accused of yelling profanities as a woman and throwing items during an Aug. 28 altercation at a North Superior Avenue residence.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
