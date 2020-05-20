POLICE REPORT: Tomah woman accused of fleeing police

Kenneth Dean Wilson, 36, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for bail jumping. He is accused of violating a bond condition that establishes a 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew. He was pulled over shortly after 5 a.m. May 10 for operating a vehicle without license plates.

Roger Allen Otto, 38, Warrens, was referred to the district attorney for criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and bail jumping after a May 6 incident. He is accused of slamming a garage door and damaging it during a May 6 argument at a Jodi Circle residence.

Raymond David Petska, 24, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney after resisting arrest as police were attempting to detain him for a pair of active warrants.

According to the report, police saw Petska fishing below the dam at Lake Tomah and were aware that Petska had active warrants from Monroe and Juneau counties. Petska packed up his gear and was standing in the Lemonweir River when police arrived. When an officer asked Petska to come ashore and talk, he replied, “nope.”

The report says Petska waded downstream and refused another request to come ashore. A man standing on the shore then asked police if “we wanted this guy” and pursued Petska before tackling him in the water.