A 32-year-old Tomah woman was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for multiple charges after allegedly assaulting two people Oct. 1. Angela Marie Turner was referred for non-aggravated battery, physical abuse to a child and disorderly conduct. Police were called to a North Glendale Avenue address shortly before 11:30 p.m. after a caller reported that Turner was “putting her hands on everyone in the house.” Turner had been locked outside the house and was passed out inside a car when police arrived. An adult witness told police that an intoxicated Turner was asked to leave the residence before a physical altercation ensued. The adult said Turner punched and scratched him multiple times. The report says he pulled down his shirt to reveal scratch marks to police. The report says Turner threw a child against the wall and grabbed the child’s throat. Police observed marks on the child’s left arm. Emergency medical personnel were summoned for Turner, who didn’t respond to a tap on the window. She finally awoke after an officer shook her arm. The report says she told the officer to “leave me alone” and refused to discuss the incident. She was placed under arrest and transported to the Monroe County Jail. In other Tomah Police Department news: Nicholas Allen Hage, 38, was referred to the district attorney for possessing a firearm as a felon. Hage was arrested after a “high-risk” traffic stop Jan. 26 on Lemonweir Parkway and was arrested without incident. On Feb. 4, a Lemonweir Parkway resident told police there was a handgun on her property and believed it had been there for a significant period of time. Police confirmed the presence of the weapon, which was frozen in the ice. The report says police used a federal ATF trace and DNA evidence to link the weapon to Hage. Leonardo Adams, 20, no address listed, and two juveniles, were referred to the district attorney for retail theft and burglary. They are accused of stealing nearly $2,500 worth of electronics from Walmart June 27. The report says the merchandise was recovered July 11 in South Charleston, West Virginia. Nathan E. Boak, 36, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for bail jumping. He is accused of violating a bond condition of that prohibits him from consuming alcohol. Police detained Boak after he appeared to notice the presence of police and began walking significantly faster in an alley between Superior and McLean avenues. A preliminary breath recorded a blood-alcohol level of .108. Kanong Alsen Vang, 31, Holmen, and Shoua Vang, 36, Onalaska, were referred to the district attorney for multiple charges after allegedly trying to steal a garage door opener from Ace Hardware Oct. 4. Kanong Vang and Shoua Vang were detained at the store after an alarm was triggered. They fit the description of a couple that allegedly occupied a room at Cranberry Country Lodge without permission. The report says the couple gained entry to a lower room by removing a window screen. The report says housekeeping noticed a “do not disturb” sign hung from the door even though the room should not have been unoccupied. The report says the store recovered the garage door opener after Kanong Vang removed it from her purse. She told police they attempted to steal the opener so they could sell it for gas money to return to La Crosse. The two were referred for retail theft, theft by fraud, burglary, trespassing and fraud on a hotel. Scott B. Wentler, 57, Madison, was referred to the district attorney for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related and tampering with an ignition interlock device. He was pulled over Oct. 4 on North Superior Avenue after a license plate check. Beau Vasas, 35, Eau Claire, was referred to the district attorney for drug possession. Police observed Vasas and a woman Oct. 4 walking unsteadily on Superior Avenue shortly after 2 a.m. Two hours later, they observed him exiting a vehicle with a woman at the Super 8 Motel. An officer approached the pair and told them he was investigating a possible drunk driving case. Dispatch informed police that Vasas was with the woman in violation of a no-contact order. Vasas passed a field sobriety test before police searched his vehicle. The search allegedly found two scales with marijuana residue, a baggie with leafy residue, a partial sheet of LSD tabs and a capsule identified as Amphetamine and Dextroamphetamine Extended Release. Vasas was referred for possession of marijuana, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of LSD. Russell Martin Gold, 39, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct. He is accused of participating in a loud argument Oct. 5 at a Superior Avenue residence. Aften Kay Kinserdahl, 36, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for theft. She is accused of stealing over $400 worth of medical supplies from Liberty Village during her employment there.
A 32-year-old Tomah woman was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for multiple charges after allegedly assaulting two people Oct. 1. Angela Marie Turner was referred for non-aggravated battery, physical abuse to a child and disorderly conduct.
Police were called to a North Glendale Avenue address shortly before 11:30 p.m. after a caller reported that Turner was “putting her hands on everyone in the house.” Turner had been locked outside the house and was passed out inside a car when police arrived.
An adult witness told police that an intoxicated Turner was asked to leave the residence before a physical altercation ensued. The adult said Turner punched and scratched him multiple times. The report says he pulled down his shirt to reveal scratch marks to police.
The report says Turner threw a child against the wall and grabbed the child’s throat. Police observed marks on the child’s left arm.
Emergency medical personnel were summoned for Turner, who didn’t respond to a tap on the window. She finally awoke after an officer shook her arm. The report says she told the officer to “leave me alone” and refused to discuss the incident. She was placed under arrest and transported to the Monroe County Jail.
In other Tomah Police Department news:
Nicholas Allen Hage, 38, was referred to the district attorney for possessing a firearm as a felon.
Hage was arrested after a “high-risk” traffic stop Jan. 26 on Lemonweir Parkway and was arrested without incident. On Feb. 4, a Lemonweir Parkway resident told police there was a handgun on her property and believed it had been there for a significant period of time. Police confirmed the presence of the weapon, which was frozen in the ice.
The report says police used a federal ATF trace and DNA evidence to link the weapon to Hage.
Leonardo Adams, 20, no address listed, and two juveniles, were referred to the district attorney for retail theft and burglary. They are accused of stealing nearly $2,500 worth of electronics from Walmart June 27. The report says the merchandise was recovered July 11 in South Charleston, West Virginia.
Nathan E. Boak, 36, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for bail jumping. He is accused of violating a bond condition of that prohibits him from consuming alcohol.
Police detained Boak after he appeared to notice the presence of police and began walking significantly faster in an alley between Superior and McLean avenues. A preliminary breath recorded a blood-alcohol level of .108.
Kanong Alsen Vang, 31, Holmen, and Shoua Vang, 36, Onalaska, were referred to the district attorney for multiple charges after allegedly trying to steal a garage door opener from Ace Hardware Oct. 4.
Kanong Vang and Shoua Vang were detained at the store after an alarm was triggered. They fit the description of a couple that allegedly occupied a room at Cranberry Country Lodge without permission. The report says the couple gained entry to a lower room by removing a window screen. The report says housekeeping noticed a “do not disturb” sign hung from the door even though the room should not have been unoccupied.
The report says the store recovered the garage door opener after Kanong Vang removed it from her purse. She told police they attempted to steal the opener so they could sell it for gas money to return to La Crosse.
The two were referred for retail theft, theft by fraud, burglary, trespassing and fraud on a hotel.
Scott B. Wentler, 57, Madison, was referred to the district attorney for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related and tampering with an ignition interlock device. He was pulled over Oct. 4 on North Superior Avenue after a license plate check.
Beau Vasas, 35, Eau Claire, was referred to the district attorney for drug possession.
Police observed Vasas and a woman Oct. 4 walking unsteadily on Superior Avenue shortly after 2 a.m. Two hours later, they observed him exiting a vehicle with a woman at the Super 8 Motel. An officer approached the pair and told them he was investigating a possible drunk driving case.
Dispatch informed police that Vasas was with the woman in violation of a no-contact order. Vasas passed a field sobriety test before police searched his vehicle. The search allegedly found two scales with marijuana residue, a baggie with leafy residue, a partial sheet of LSD tabs and a capsule identified as Amphetamine and Dextroamphetamine Extended Release.
Vasas was referred for possession of marijuana, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of LSD.
Russell Martin Gold, 39, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct. He is accused of participating in a loud argument Oct. 5 at a Superior Avenue residence.
Aften Kay Kinserdahl, 36, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for theft. She is accused of stealing over $400 worth of medical supplies from Liberty Village during her employment there.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.