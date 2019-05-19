A 39-year-old Tomah woman was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for multiple charges after a May 9 altercation at a Grandview Avenue residence.
Brittany Lee Beyer was referred for battery, disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the report, police received multiple calls around 6:30 p.m. of a woman screaming. When police arrived, the screaming had subsided, but an officer could hear the sound of someone pounding a fist on a wooden object. A man who answered the door had an eye that was swollen slightly and discolored. The man said Beyer punched him.
Police encountered a heavily intoxicated Beyer, who was reportedly uncooperative and unable to speak in complete sentences. She refused to provide a preliminary breath test sample. A search of Beyer’s purse allegedly found two glass smoking pipes that smelled of burned marijuana.
In other Tomah Police Department news:
Kari Jo Alton, 35, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for theft. She is accused of taking car keys and $1,625 worth of jewelry from another resident of an Alyssa Avenue home and throwing the items in the garbage. The victim was able to retrieve some of the items from a trash can before trash pick-up.
The report says Alton admitted to tossing the items because she was angry at the woman.
Jayson Scott Keyser, 44, and Laurie Lynn Keyser, 44, both of Camp Douglas, were referred to the district attorney for trespassing, retail theft and burglary after an April 17 shoplifting complaint at Walmart. They are accused of stealing a package of do-it-yourself Easter eggs and baby wipes.
The report says the two had been the subjects of several previous complaints at the store and had been prohibited from entering store property.
Daniel J. Riley, 54, Ontario, was referred to the district attorney for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related, tampering with an ignition interlock device and bail jumping after a May 11 traffic stop. Police recognized Riley as he was operating a vehicle on Superior Avenue.
Dalton L. Allen, 29, Camp Douglas, was referred to the district attorney for possession of marijuana. Police allegedly found a burned marijuana roach belonging to Allen during a May 13 investigation of a stolen vehicle at the Super 8 motel.
Robert Conrad John Pittman, 49, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct.
Police responded to a May 12 complaint of loud music at a Cedar Lane residence. Pittman reportedly told police he was allowed to play loud music until 10 p.m., but the officer told Pittman the city’s noise ordinance makes no reference to time of day. The report says Pittman became increasingly profane and resisted efforts by three other people to calm him down.
He was handcuffed and transported to the Monroe County Jail, where the report says he remained uncooperative.
