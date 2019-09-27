A 28-year-old Tomah man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for drug charges after a Sept. 15 traffic stop.
Nicholas Roland Tarnowski was referred for possessing a prescription without a prescription, possession of a Schedule I and Schedule II narcotic drug, operating after revocation/drunk driving-related and bail jumping.
Police pulled over Tarnowski on Butts Avenue shortly after 1:30 a.m. for traveling 34 mph in a 25 mph zone. The report said Tarnowski had neither a driver’s license nor proof of insurance and was sweating profusely.
Police ran Tarnowski’s name through dispatch and discovered Tarnowski had active warrants from Clark County and the state Department of Corrections. After the officer returned to Tarnowski's vehicle, he noticed Tarnowksi reached below the seat. When Tarnowski was asked what he was hiding, he first replied, “nothing,” and later “clean needles,” according to the report. Police allegedly found four strips of Suboxone, for which Tarnowski didn’t have a subscription.
Tarnowski was ordered to exit the vehicle, and the report says he pressed the lock button before shutting the door to the driver’s side. The report says Tarnowski said he didn’t know where his keys were, and police were unable to find them. Police looked inside the window and could see multiple syringes and cotton balls, according to the report.
In other Tomah Police Department news:
Lynzee June Carrie Berkley, 34, La Crosse, was referred to the district attorney for possession of a stolen credit card and bail jumping.
Police confronted Berkley Sept. 13 concerning her possession of the card. She said she found the credit card in an acquaintance’s car three days ago but didn’t call police. The report says she used the card to check into a Tomah hotel.
Berkley is also accused of stealing a second credit card and making a fraudent $90 purchase in La Crosse.
Jacquice L. Veasley, 40, Milwaukee, was referred to the district attorney for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related and tampering with an ignition interlock device. She was pulled over for speeding shortly after midnight Sept. 14 while traveling south on Superior Avenue.
Maxine Sheridan Tilson, 28, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for third-offense drunk driving, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after a police responded to a Sept. 16 argument at a McLean Avenue address.
Police arrived on the scene as Tilson was driving away. Police conducted a traffic stop and observed that Tilson had slurred speech and smelled of intoxicants. The report says Tilson exited the vehicle and stumbled over a curb.
The report says Tilson refused to cooperate with a field a sobriety test. A search of Tilson’s vehicle allegedly found a baggie with marijuana and a glass pipe commonly used to smoke marijuana.
Erin Mae Oliver, 39, La Crosse, was referred to the district attorney for possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping, and Danielle Shamara Kraus, 28, La Crosse, was referred for eighth-offense operating after suspension after police ran a check of a vehicle parked at a Kwik Trip gas pump Sept. 10.
The report says the vehicle was registered to Kraus, who had a suspended driver’s license. After the vehicle left Kwik Trip, police conducted a traffic stop in the alley between Superior Avenue and Kilbourn Avenue. Oliver, a passenger in the vehicle, had an active Department of Corrections arrest warrant and was placed in the rear seat of the patrol car.
Police summoned a K9 to conduct an exterior sniff of the vehicle. After a positive alert, police searched the vehicle and allegedly found a homemade metal smoking device, a syringe and syringe cap.
Chance W. Moll, 21, Montello, was referred to the district attorney for third-degree sexual assault. A woman told police that Moll performed sexual intercourse on her against her will on Aug. 22. She said the act started as consensual but became non-consensual when Moll insisted on a different type of sex act.
Levi Nathaniel Billups, 21, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for second-offense drunk driving after a Sept. 12 traffic stop.
Police pulled over Billups shortly before 1 a.m. after he took a wide turn onto Butts Avenue from Benton Street and crossed the yellow centerline. The report described Billups’ speech as “thick.” He reportedly told police he had consumed two beers.
The report says Billups failed a field sobriety test, and a preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of .156.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
