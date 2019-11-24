A 39-year-old Black River Falls woman was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for fourth-offense drunk driving after a Nov. 18 traffic stop.
Police pulled over a vehicle driven by Corena Mae Whitecloud for traveling 40 mph in a 30 mph zone on Arthur Street shortly before 1:30 a.m. Police also noticed the vehicle’s trunk was ajar. Police followed the vehicle onto Superior Avenue and made the traffic stop in the parking lot of the post office.
Police observed an open bottle of beer in the vehicle. Neither Whitecloud nor two passengers in the vehicle admitted to drinking the beer. The report says Whitecloud had slurred speech and told police she consumed three beers earlier in the evening.
The report says Whitecloud had difficulty comprehending the instructions for the walk-and-turn test and showed several other clues of intoxication. A preliminary breath recorded a blood-alcohol level of .135.
In other Tomah Police Department news:
Troy Daniel Wallace, 31, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct and bail jumping. He is accused of engaging in a loud argument Nov. 13 at a Mark Avenue address. He has a bond condition that prohibits him from consuming alcohol, which triggered the bail jumping referral. A preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of .254.
Taylor James Butterfuss, 29, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for drug possession and second-offense driving under the influence of a restricted substance after a complaint that he drove through a residential lawn Nov. 18.
Police found the vehicle parked at Lemonweir Parkway and located Butterfuss on foot a short time later. The report says Butterfuss admitted to using heroin eight hours earlier. He gave police permission to search his vehicle, and police found a bag containing less than a gram of methamphetamine.
The report says Butterfuss showed multiple clues of intoxication during a field sobriety test. He was also referred for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related and failure to install an ignition interlock device.
Ashley Ann Schaller, 31, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for multiple charges after a Nov. 18 altercation at a Cedar Lane residence.
A witness told police she was hit and shoved by Schaller during an argument, and police observed marks on the witness’ neck. The report says a wall was damaged during the scuffle.
Schaller was referred for non-aggravated battery, disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.
Colin Mitchell Gilson, 20, and Tyler J. Wedemeier, 23, both of Tomah, were referred to the district attorney after a Nov. 14 altercation at a Kristi Lane residence.
According to the report, Gilson threw a stool at Wedemeier before Wedemeier threw Gilson to the ground. Gilson allegedly bit Wedemeier, and Wedemeier allegedly choked Gilson.
Gilson was referred for disorderly conduct. Wedemeier was referred for non-aggravated battery and strangulation/suffocation.
Mark William Hauser, 56, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for theft. He is accused leaving the BP station at Hwy. 21 without paying for a $7.47 bottle of liquor. Police were able to track Hauser to his residence. The report said Hauser admitted to stealing the liquor and the contents of the bottle had been consumed by the time police arrived.
Dina J. Lee, 48, Arkdale, was referred to the district attorney for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related. She was pulled over on Jefferson Street Nov. 18 after police ran a registration check.
