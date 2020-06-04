POLICE REPORT: Two from Tomah referred for drug charges

Two Tomah residents face multiple drug charges after police checked out a suspicious parked car May 18 at the Super 8 Motel in Tomah.
Maya Kirstin Schilling, 21, and Andrew David Jones, 19, were referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for possession of Psilocybin with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the report, police observed a white Chevrolet Malibu with a cracked window and illegible license plate parked on the back side of the motel around 8 p.m. The vehicle left the parking lot 20 minutes later and proceded eastbound onto Interstate 94, where police conducted a traffic stop.
Police asked Schilling and Jones to exit the vehicle, and the report says Shilling was visibly nervous and shaking. Police complied with her request to sit in back of the squad car.
A K9 unit was summoned to conduct an exterior sniff of the vehicle. After a positive response, police searched the vehicle and found a backpack. Inside were two heat-sealed bags containing a large amount of marijuana buds. Police also found six assorted “Dabwood Exotics” THC vape cartridges.
A search of Jones reportedly found a folded one-dollar bill covered with white residue and a Super 8 room key. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, police decided not to transport them to the Monroe County Jail but informed them that charges would be referred to the district attorney.
Police returned to Super 8 to conduct a search of the hotel room under Jones’ name. The report says the Malibu was parked running in the parking lot with Schilling sitting in the vehicle. Nobody was in the motel room, and police reportedly found a marijuana shake and four Dabwood Exotics THC vapes, three of which were empty.
The report says police observed Jones walking on the property with a plastic bag, but it wasn’t in his possession when confronted by police. An officer retrieved a plastic bag Jones was believed to have carried from the trash and recovered Psilocybin mushrooms.
Police also searched a Ford Focus in the parking lot that Schilling said belonged to an acquaintance. The report say police found multiple vape cartridges, bags of marijuana buds and THC wax.
In other Tomah Police Department news:
John A. Waugh, 30, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct and bail jumping. He is accused of engaging in a loud argument May 21 at an East Washington Street residence. The report says he violated a no-contact order and a bond condition that prohibits him from consuming alcohol.
Cole A. Klingbiel, 30, Ontario, was referred to the district attorney for threatening an officer after a May 23 traffic stop.
Police received a complaint shortly after midnight about a Dodge Dart operating on the wrong side of the road on Superior Avenue. Police caught up with the vehicle, operated by Klingbiel and conducted a traffic stop near Council Street. The report says Klingbiel had a blank expression on his face with eyes and mouth wide open. He told police he had consumed two or three beers with the most recent one a half-hour earlier.
The report says Klingbiel showed multiple clues of intoxication during the field sobriety test. When asked to walk a straight line during the walk-and-turn test, he reportedly asked, “My straight line or your straight line?” A preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of .208. He was transported to the Tomah Police Department, where the paperwork was filled out for first-offense drunk driving. A woman came to the police department to drive him home.
The woman called back an hour later and expressed concern about the Responsible Party form she signed. She told police that Klingbiel had cursed her out and left the residence. Police assured the woman that Klingbiel was free to walk away from the residence.
The woman called again at 1:45 a.m. and told police that Klingbiel had returned. She said he was outside banging on windows, spitting on passing cars and was being loud and obnoxious. Police went to the residence and decided to place Klingbiel under arrest.
After Klingbiel was handcuffed, he demanded that police let him go. The report says he directed vulgar language to one of the officers and threatened to look up the officer’s home address to deliver retribution.
Upon arriving at the Monroe County Jail, Klingbiel reportedly walked away from police and completed several laps around the squad car before police could escort him inside.
Klingbiel was referred for threatening battery to a police officer, disorderly conduct/alcohol-related and bail jumping.
William McKinley Nelson, 28, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related and tampering with an ignition interlock device. Police recognized Nelson from previous contacts and conducted a May 24 traffic stop on Hwy. ET.
Brenda Yvonne Thompson, 47, Gilman, was referred to the district attorney for multiple drug charges May 24 after she was pulled over for speeding.
Police recorded Thompson traveling 37 mph in a 25 mph zone on Superior Avenue near Nott Street. The report says Thompson appeared nervous and her hands were shaking as police approached. She told police nothing illegal was in the vehicle.
A K9 conducted an exterior sniff of the vehicle, and after a positive response, police conducted a search. After police found a marijuana blunt in the ash tray and two glass smoking devices, Thompson told police she had gone to Chicago and purchased marijuana, crack cocaine and ecstasy.
A further search of the vehicle allegedly found a pill bottle containing marijuana buds and roaches, a sandwich bag containing crack cocaine, a gem bag containing MDMA, two gem bags containing a total of six grams of marijuana and two more smoking devices.
Thompson was referred for possession of cocaine, possession of MDMA, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joanna R. Hickey, 38, La Crosse, was referred to the district attorney for possession of a prescription drug without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police observed a vehicle driven by Amanda Lynn Godfrey, 30, in a Kwik Trip parking lot shortly after 9 a.m. Police determined that Godfrey was operating without a valid driver’s license and followed Godfrey north on Superior Avenue before making a traffic stop.
According to the report, police had seen two people inside the vehicle, but Godfrey was the only one inside during the traffic stop. She told police that Hickey was the passenger and exited the vehicle at Kwik Trip. Police found a purse inside the vehicle belonging to Hickey and located a methamphetamine pipe. Godfrey said the drugs belonged to Hickey and tipped off police to a Superior Avenue address where Hickey could be located.
Hickey reportedly told police the methamphetamine pipe was hers. She was searched, and police found seven Hydroxyzine pills. After she was transported to the Monroe County Jail, she informed police she was still carrying two Suboxone strips in her bra.
Godfrey was referred for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
