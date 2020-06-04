POLICE REPORT: Two from Tomah referred for drug charges

Police returned to Super 8 to conduct a search of the hotel room under Jones’ name. The report says the Malibu was parked running in the parking lot with Schilling sitting in the vehicle. Nobody was in the motel room, and police reportedly found a marijuana shake and four Dabwood Exotics THC vapes, three of which were empty.

The report says police observed Jones walking on the property with a plastic bag, but it wasn’t in his possession when confronted by police. An officer retrieved a plastic bag Jones was believed to have carried from the trash and recovered Psilocybin mushrooms.

Police also searched a Ford Focus in the parking lot that Schilling said belonged to an acquaintance. The report say police found multiple vape cartridges, bags of marijuana buds and THC wax.

In other Tomah Police Department news:

John A. Waugh, 30, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct and bail jumping. He is accused of engaging in a loud argument May 21 at an East Washington Street residence. The report says he violated a no-contact order and a bond condition that prohibits him from consuming alcohol.

Cole A. Klingbiel, 30, Ontario, was referred to the district attorney for threatening an officer after a May 23 traffic stop.