Two La Crosse women were referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for multiple drug charges after police responded to a parked vehicle with an expired license plate Sept. 24.
Shelby Lynn Robideaux, 26, was referred for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a prescription drug without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping; and Rosheda J. Basley, 37, was referred for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping.
Police followed the vehicle after it left the parking lot and conducted a traffic stop on Frontage Road at West Warren Street shortly after 1 a.m. Police determined that Basley and another vehicle occupant, Derez M. Southern, 44, La Crosse, had probation/parole holds. Both were placed under arrest.
A search of Basley allegedly found a folded piece of aluminum foil in her pocket. Police then searched the vehicle and allegedly discovered a Gabapentin prescription bottle with pills. The name of the bottle didn’t match any of the vehicle’s occupants. Police also found a crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine, a glass smoking device, hollowed pens, unused needles, gem bags, a scale and burned marijuana residue.
In other Tomah Police Department news:
Adam Lee Drew-Puent, 37, Tomah was referred to the district attorney for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia after a Sept. 30 traffic stop.
A police officer was in the area investigating a vehicle with a license plate that didn’t match, and the driver of the vehicle drove toward a van driven by Drew-Puent and conducted a conversation with him. The report says Drew-Puent drove the van around the parking lot and parked at several locations before exiting. Police followed Drew-Puent out of the parking lot before pulling him over shortly after 4:30 a.m.. The report says he told police, “I wasn’t doing anything” and denied there was anything illegal in the van.
A records check indicated Drew-Puent had an outstanding Department of Corrections warrant and didn’t have a valid driver’s license. He was ordered from the vehicle and handcuffed.
Police summoned a K9 unit to conduct an exterior sniff of the vehicle. After a positive response, police searched the vehicle and allegedly found a glass smoking device with methamphetamine residue.
Tasha Marie Brueggen, 38, Norwalk, was referred to the district attorney for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related and tampering with an ignition interlock device. She was pulled over Sept. 27 for speeding on Hwy. CM shortly after 7:30 a.m.
Davial Adrian Winchel, 36, Onalaska, was referred to the district attorney for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia after a Sept. 28 traffic stop.
Police observed a vehicle with a cracked windshield driven by Winchel on Superior Avenue shortly before 1 a.m. Dispatch informed police that Winchel was on bond for methamphetamine possession, and police summoned a K9 to conduct an exterior sniff of the vehicle.
After a positive response, police searched the vehicle and allegedly found three bags tucked inside a vent. The bags contained a scale with white residue, gem baggies and numerous syringes, according to the report.
Justin Randall Smith, 32, Woodville, was referred to the district for fourth-offense operating with a restricted substance after police responded to a single-vehicle crash shortly after 9 p.m. March 15 on North Glendale Avenue.
According to the report, the vehicle was headed north when it left the roadway, careened through two snowbanks, crashed into a pickup truck and struck a house. He told police he only remembered seeing snow in his face and trying to stop. He said he was trying to reach a friend’s home near Festival Foods, even though it was opposite the direction he was driving.
Police performed a field sobriety test and took a blood sample from Smith. Results that came back from the state crime lab Sept. 29 found methamphetamine in Smith’s system.
Anastazia Guadalupe Ortiz, 22, Sparta, was referred to the district attorney for bail jumping. She is accused of violating a bond condition that prohibits her from consuming alcohol. A preliminary breath recorded a blood-alcohol level of .049.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
