POLICE REPORT: Warrant leads to referral for drug charges

Charles W. Treuber, 78, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for mistreating an animal.

Police were dispatched to Walmart Dec. 26 after a witness reported a sick dog inside a vehicle. Police approached the vehicle and confirmed that the dog had matted fur and long nails and appeared unable to sit up on its own. The dog was barking but not moving.

Walmart paged the vehicle’s owner, and Treuber walked to his vehicle a short time later. The report says he insisted nothing was wrong with the dog and that it was recovering from a heart attack it suffered six weeks earlier. He said the dog resisted being groomed.

Police seized the dog over Treuber’s objections. A humane officer determined the dog needed immediate attention, and it was taken to a veterinarian.