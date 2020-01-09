POLICE REPORT: Warrant leads to referral for drug charges

Two people were arrested for drug possession after police went to serve an arrest warrant at a Brownell Street apartment unit Dec. 30.
Suzanne R. Rudd, 28, Tomah, and Elijah Daniel Nicholson, 19, Elroy, were referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police knocked on the apartment door shortly before 7 p.m. The door was answered by Nicholson. According to the report, he told police he was house-sitting the residence for a friend. Another person then came to the door and told police that Rudd wasn’t present. The man granted a police request to search the apartment.
During the search, police allegedly found drugs and drug paraphernalia on a coffee table. Police also heard noise coming from a closet. Police ordered the subject, later identified as Rudd, to exit the closet. She complied and told police the drugs on the table belonged to her. She identified the substance was heroin.
Police also lifted an empty syringe bag, causing a gem bag to fall out. The report says the gem bag contained methamphetamine. Police also found a backpack belonging to Nicholson. It contained a pipe with methamphetamine residue.
Rudd and Nicholson were transported to the Monroe County Jail.
In other Tomah Police Department news:
Mark Edward Kessler, 66, Tomah was referred to the district attorney for bail jumping. He is accused of violating a no-contact order Dec. 25.
Nikko Joel Hunt, 28, Necedah, and Sean Patrick Lavenduskey, 31, Wilton, were referred to the district attorney after a Dec. 25 traffic stop.
Shortly after 3:30 p.m., police observed a vehicle with a heavily tinted window traveling north on North Superior Avenue. Police immediately detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle after it was pulled over.
The report says Lavenduskey, who was in the front passenger seat, was adamant that the vehicle window wasn’t illegally tinted and demanded that police produce a “window tint detector.” He also told police they couldn’t search the vehicle because they lacked probable cause and demanded that police leave even though Hunt had consented to the search and asked Lavenduskey to be quiet.
Lavenduskey reportedly refused a police order to exit the vehicle. He finally complied but then resisted being handcuffed. During the struggle to handcuff Lavenduskey, he and the officer lost their balance and rolled over each other down a small hill. Lavenduskey’s compliance was finally gained after an officer drew a Taser.
Lavenduskey was referred for obstructing an officer and resisting an officer. Hunt was referred for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related and tampering with an ignition interlock device.
Charles W. Treuber, 78, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for mistreating an animal.
Police were dispatched to Walmart Dec. 26 after a witness reported a sick dog inside a vehicle. Police approached the vehicle and confirmed that the dog had matted fur and long nails and appeared unable to sit up on its own. The dog was barking but not moving.
Walmart paged the vehicle’s owner, and Treuber walked to his vehicle a short time later. The report says he insisted nothing was wrong with the dog and that it was recovering from a heart attack it suffered six weeks earlier. He said the dog resisted being groomed.
Police seized the dog over Treuber’s objections. A humane officer determined the dog needed immediate attention, and it was taken to a veterinarian.
Gregory John Branville, 22, Viroqua, was referred to the district attorney for physical abuse of a child. The report says Branville and a 16-year-old juvenile got into a Dec. 27 argument that left the juvenile with a bloody lip. The juvenile is accused of punching Branville in the face and was referred for non-aggravated battery and disorderly conduct.
Mainardo Contrearas Caballero, 31, Sparta, was referred to the district attorney for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related. He was pulled over after police conducted a license plate check on a vehicle Caballero was driving Dec. 27.
George B. Sullivan, 62, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related. He was pulled over after police conducted a license plate check of a vehicle Sullivan was driving Dec. 28.
John Lange II, 43, and Joleen R. Premo, 38, both of Tomah, were referred to the district attorney after police responded to a Dec. 28 disturbance at a Superior Avenue residence.
When police arrived, they could hear yelling and thumping. Lange answered the door, told police that nothing was going on and attempted to close the door. Police pushed the door open, and Lange retreated to a bedroom, where he began digging into a dresser drawer. Concerned that Lange was looking for a weapon, an officer drew his pistol and told Lange to step away from the dresser. Lange complied and was led to the kitchen.
Police observed a glass marijuana pipe on a table, which was seized as evidence. Lange denied the pipe was his.
Lange and Premo were both referred for disorderly conduct. Lange was also referred for possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping, which was triggered by violation of a no-contact order he had with Premo.
