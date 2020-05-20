POLICE REPORT: Woman accused of fleeing police

A 30-year-old Tomah woman was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney after she allegedly fled police during a May 10 investigation at a convenience store. Melissa Erdman was referred for escape and two counts of bail jumping.
Police also arrested Daniel Nathan Jones, 30, Sparta on drug charges. He was referred for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Shortly before 6 a.m., police observed a tan sedan pull up to the Kwik Trip on 1504 Superior Avenue. A woman later identified as Erdman exited the vehicle and ran into the store while Jones and another person remained in the vehicle. As Erdman passed the windows inside the store, she pulled up her sweatshirt to cover her face, according to the report.
Police entered the store and saw Erdman attempting to hide at the end of an aisle. An officer told Erdman that her behavior was suspicious, and she replied that she entered the store to purchase a butane lighter for another person. She reportedly attempted to walk away from the officer during the conversation. She was warned that she would be detained if continued to walk away.
Dispatch informed police that Erdman had active warrants from La Crosse County and the state Department of Corrections. She was arrested, handcuffed and placed inside a squad car.
As police were making contact with Jones and the vehicle’s other occupant, Erdman allegedly exited the vehicle and fled. She was located a short time later in front of a parked vehicle in the Kwik Trip lot and was escorted back to the squad car.
Police searched the sedan and reportedly found a backpack belonging to Jones. Inside the backpack, police found eight gem bags containing methamphetamine and multiple syringes.
In other Tomah Police Department news:
Robert Santos Gomez, 65, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for non-aggravated battery and disorderly conduct after a May 7 incident.
Police were called shortly after 6:30 p.m. to a Butts Avenue address, where two people accused Gomez of assaulting them. A woman said Gomez struck her in the chin with a closed fist, and the report says the woman was bleeding from the mouth. The report also says a man was struck several times by Gomez during a confrontation that ended with the two men on the ground.
Both victims said Gomez was intoxicated. He provided a preliminary breath sample, which recorded a blood-alcohol level of .127.
Lee Ann Shore, 52, La Crosse, was referred to the district attorney for trespassing. She is accused of refusing multiple requests May 7 to leave Tomah Health and not return to the hospital unless she required medical attention.
Shore was still on the property when police arrived. She was originally issued a citation for trespass and was told to gather her belongings. When she refused, she was placed under arrest for trespassing and transported to the Monroe County Jail.
Jeffrey James Moser, 26, Mauston, was referred to the district attorney for non-aggravated battery and disorderly conduct after a May 8 incident.
Police were called to an East Clifton Street location, where a witness told police that Moser was “beating up a female” inside a parked vehicle. The witness said Moser was tossing the woman’s property from the vehicle and that the vehicle had a smashed window.
When police arrived, the woman had exited the vehicle and was sitting on a grassy area. She told police that Moser hit her and attempted to take her cell phone. She said Moser then put his hands around her throat. She said the windshield was cracked as she kicked up her feet during the struggle.
Police later caught up Moser, who had left the scene when police arrived. Moser said the woman started the altercation and refused his request to exit the vehicle.
David John Weber, 46, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for shoplifting and bail jumping. He is accused removing anti-theft devices from $212.75 worth of merchandise at Walmart May 10. The report says police were notified and arrived to detain Weber after he exited the store with the merchandise.
Kenneth Dean Wilson, 36, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for bail jumping. He is accused of violating a bond condition that establishes a 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew. He was pulled over shortly after 5 a.m. May 10 for operating a vehicle without license plates.
Roger Allen Otto, 38, Warrens, was referred to the district attorney for criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and bail jumping after a May 6 incident. He is accused of slamming a garage door and damaging it during a May 6 argument at a Jodi Circle residence.
Raymond David Petska, 24, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney after resisting arrest as police were attempting to detain him for a pair of active warrants.
According to the report, police saw Petska fishing below the dam at Lake Tomah and were aware that Petska had active warrants from Monroe and Juneau counties. Petska packed up his gear and was standing in the Lemonweir River when police arrived. When an officer asked Petska to come ashore and talk, he replied, “nope.”
The report says Petska waded downstream and refused another request to come ashore. A man standing on the shore then asked police if “we wanted this guy” and pursued Petska before tackling him in the water.
After an extended struggle, two officers pulled Petska to shore. He still refused to be handcuffed, and an officer used a Taser to gain compliance. The report says Petska loudly accused police of brutality as several bystanders walked along the pedestrian trail. He also said his leg was dislocated during the scuffle.
Petska was transferred to Tomah Health. Medical personnel reported no broken bones or dislocations, and Petska was medically cleared for transport to the Monroe County Jail.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
