Police report: Woman referred for assaulting police officer

A 32-year-old Tomah woman was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for multiple charges after a Jan. 29 altercation with police at a group home
Melinda A. Walters was referred for attempted battery to a police officer, threatening a police officer, discharging bodily fluids at a public officials, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct.
Police responded to a West Veterans Street address after a report that Walters had flooded the home, threw items at staff and had a belt around her neck. When police arrived, they were confronted by an agitated Walters, who had a plastic cup and appeared ready to toss its contents.
Police followed Walters into a dining room, where she tossed the contents of the cup, which likely contained coffee. Police then determined that Walters needed to be handcuffed to prevent her from throwing anything else.
The report says Walters resisted efforts to handcuff her and yelled during the attempt. She allegedly tried to bite an officer who was attempting to remove the belt from around her neck and spit at an officer. She was fitted with a spit hood.
Walters was transported to Tomah Health, where was reportedly threatened to kill everyone in the room and screamed profanities. She allegedly spit on an officer as medical staff attempted to treat a laceration on Walters’ eyebrow.
In other Tomah Police Department news:
Adam John Polk, 27, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related and tampering with an ignition interlock device. He was pulled over Jan. 30 on East Clifton Street after police ran a license plate check.
Mark Joseph Tainter, 18, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for possession of marijuana.
You have free articles remaining.
Tainter was westbound on West Jackson Street shortly before 4:30 p.m. Jan. 30 when police conducted a license plate check and discovered Tainter had a suspended driver’s license. Police could immediately detect the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
The report says police searched the vehicle and found a baggie containing marijuana. Tainter had four previous cases involving marijuana.
Joseph M. Susajlo, 33, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct.
The report says an intoxicated Susajlo caused a commotion Jan. 31 at a McLean Avenue residence. He has a probation condition that prohibits him from consuming alcohol, and a preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of .28. He was arrested and transported to the Monroe County Jail.
Harold Geannie, 57, La Crosse, was referred to the district attorney for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related and bail jumping. He was pulled over Feb. 1 after police ran a license plate check.
Hilary Lynn Kendhammer, 27, La Crosse, was referred to the district attorney for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police ran a registration check of a vehicle Feb. 3 registered to William J. Magruder, 56, Sheboygan Falls. He had a probation condition that prohibited him from leaving Sheboygan County.
Police followed the vehicle to Kwik Trip on McCoy Boulevard, where Magruder and Kendhammer both exited the vehicle. The two returned to the vehicle and sat inside a short while without moving. Police then approached the vehicle and asked if there was anything illegal inside. Kendhammer said there was marijuana and a pipe located inside a purse that was in the trunk.
The report says police searched the purse and found three grams of marijuana and a pipe. Police also found a plastic gem bag containing white residue, which tested positive for methamphetamine. She also told police she had methamphetamine tucked inside her pants, which she retrieved and handed to police.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.