Police report: Woman referred for assaulting police officer

A 32-year-old Tomah woman was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for multiple charges after a Jan. 29 altercation with police at a group home

Melinda A. Walters was referred for attempted battery to a police officer, threatening a police officer, discharging bodily fluids at a public officials, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct.

Police responded to a West Veterans Street address after a report that Walters had flooded the home, threw items at staff and had a belt around her neck. When police arrived, they were confronted by an agitated Walters, who had a plastic cup and appeared ready to toss its contents.

Police followed Walters into a dining room, where she tossed the contents of the cup, which likely contained coffee. Police then determined that Walters needed to be handcuffed to prevent her from throwing anything else.

The report says Walters resisted efforts to handcuff her and yelled during the attempt. She allegedly tried to bite an officer who was attempting to remove the belt from around her neck and spit at an officer. She was fitted with a spit hood.