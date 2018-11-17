Authorities are seeking the public’s help in finding a vehicle believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run of an Amish buggy west of Baraboo Wednesday afternoon.
The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office reports that witness statements and vehicle debris collected at the scene suggest the vehicle involved was a black GMC sport utility vehicle — possibly a Tahoe or Yukon from 2007-2014.
According to a news release from Sheriff Chip Meister, the crash was reported at 4:17 p.m., Nov. 15 on Hwy. 154 near Sugar Maple Road in the town of Washington.
“The initial investigation showed that the suspect vehicle traveled westbound on (Hwy.) 154 through Hillpoint and continued westbound toward Richland County after the crash,” Meister said.
The suspect vehicle lost its passenger side mirror assembly at the scene and should have significant damage to the front passenger side quarter panel and fender, according to the release.
Authorities said the buggy’s occupants were not injured, but the buggy sustained major damage. Anyone with information about the crash or the vehicle that left the scene is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office at 608-355-4495 or Sauk County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-847-7285.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.