An arrest warrant has been issued for a man suspected of setting a building on fire north of Sparta Feb. 11.
Police believe that 42-year-old Brian T. Zillmer intentionally burned a residential structure located at 1050 Hwy. S in the town of Little Falls. According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Zillmer, a resident of the building, left the home around the time that emergency personnel were called to the scene.
Zillmer had recently been released from jail and is on electronic monitoring; however, it appears that at the time of the incident he had tampered with his monitoring equipment to elude apprehension.
On Feb. 12, Zillmer was located in the Melrose-Mindoro area and fled from law enforcement on foot. He was not apprehended and is still being sought. He may have access to a dark gray 90s Lexus with unknown registration.
The sheriff's office says there is no immediate danger to the public, but anyone who sees Zillmer is asked to call 911.
