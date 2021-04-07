Pond hockey tournament raises funds for Army Emergency Relief

A pond hockey tournament supported by Fort McCoy and held at the installation’s Big Sandy Lake on South Post proved beneficial to all involved, organizers said.

The Fort McCoy Pond Hockey Tournament included eight teams from the post and local communities, said Jim Sprackling with the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security, which helped organize the event.

USA Pond Hockey rules were in use for the event, and proceeds from the event went to supporting Army Emergency Relief. On Feb. 25, Scott Abell, chief of the Business and Recreation Division with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, presented a check for $1,280 from the tournament to Garrison Commander Col. Michael Poss for AER.

“Through the eight teams that entered the tournament, $160 of each entry fee was earmarked as a donation to AER,” Abell said.

Sprackling said he played in one game in the tournament and was happy to see it all happen. He said a lot of people put in a lot of effort to get it done.