Poss assumes command of Fort McCoy

Col. Michael D. Poss became the new Fort McCoy garrison commander June 10 during a virtual change-of-command ceremony in building 100 at the installation.

Only minimal attendance was allowed at the ceremony as required by health and safety requirements for the COVID-19 pandemic. Installation Management Command Readiness director Brenda Lee McCullough officiated the event from a virtual setting. Maj. Gen. Jody Daniels, commanding general of the 88th Readiness Division and senior Fort McCoy commander, also participated in the event.

Poss took command from Col. Hui Chae Kim, who held the position since May 19, 2018. Kim moves on to take on a new command position at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.

Immediately prior to this assignment, Poss served as the chief of staff with the 451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command, Wichita, Kansas.

The military change-of-command ceremony is a tradition dating to the 18th century. During the ceremony, an organizational flag is passed to the individual assuming the command with unit members present to witness their new leader assuming the dutiful position.