Powell named city of Tomah treasurer
Molly Powell has been hired as the new city of Tomah treasurer.

Powell accepted the job March 17 and will begin her new duties April 12, according to city administrator Bradley Hanson.

Hanson said  there were 14 applicants for the job, and 10 were pre-screened Feb. 28. The three finalists for the position were interviewed March 15.

"It was a difficult task to narrow it down to one candidate," Hanson said.

The five-member interviews panel included Hanson, Mayor Mike Muyrray, Todd Scholz of Tomah Area Credit Union, city clerk Becky Weyer and David Ferris of Ehlers, Inc., the city's financial consultant.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

