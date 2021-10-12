Pregnant woman urged to get COVID-19 vaccine

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends urgent action to increase COVID-19 vaccination among people who are pregnant, recently pregnant (including those who are lactating), who are trying to become pregnant now or who might become pregnant in the future. The information was released Tuesday by the Monroe County Health Department.

CDC strongly recommends COVID-19 vaccination either before or during pregnancy. CDC officials say the benefits of vaccination outweigh known or potential risks, and there is no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, cause fertility problems in women or men.

According to data from the CDC, only 31% of people who are pregnant have been vaccinated against COVID-19. From the beginning of the pandemic through Sept. 27, there have been 125,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among pregnant people, including more than 22,000 hospitalized and 161 deaths. Of those deaths, 22 occurred in August 2021 alone. Pregnant individuals with COVID-19 are twice as likely to be admitted to an intensive care unit and have a 70% increased risk of death. Additionally, there is a higher risk of adverse pregnancy outcomes including preterm birth, stillbirth and admission into the ICU of a newborn also infected with COVID-19.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccination, contact a local health care provider or the Monroe County Health Department at 608-269-8666 or visit the COVID-19 vaccination webpage at healthymonroecowi.org/vaccine.

