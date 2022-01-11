 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prescribed burns conducted at Fort McCoy

Prescribed burn

Fort McCoy conducted a prescribed burn Dec. 2 near Range 26 on North Post.

 Steve Rundio

Fort McCoy prescribed burn team members conducted a prescribed burn Dec. 2 near Range 26 on North Post at Fort McCoy.

The post prescribed burn team includes personnel with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Fire Department; Directorate of Public Works (Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch); Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security; and the Colorado State University Center for Environmental Management of Military Lands, under contract with the post.

Prescribed burns also improve wildlife habitat, control invasive plant species, restore and maintain native plant communities, and reduce wildfire potential.

“Prescribed burns benefit the environment many ways and are one of the tools we can use on a large scale to improve our wild habitat,” said Fort McCoy forester Charles Mentzel with the Directorate of Public Works Natural Resources Branch.

Mentzel said prescribed burns help set back invasive species, and they burn up their seed banks.

Burns also give native species an opportunity to compete against some of the non-native species, as many native species depend on fire to help stimulate them and set back non-native species.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

