Project seeks veterans to tell their stories

Wisconsin Public Radio has partnered with StoryCorps for the Military Voices Initiative. Together, they will honor Wisconsin’s veteran and military community by recording and preserving their stories Aug. 24 through Sept. 4.
With limited space available, veterans, active service members and families are encouraged to reserve a virtual recording time now at StoryCorps.org/military or by calling 800-850-4406 (English and Spanish available 24 hours a day, seven days a week). Stories from all branches and eras are sought.
“From our partnership with PBS Wisconsin on the LZ Lambeau Welcome Home project, to our work with the Wisconsin Veterans Museum and the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. on Wisconsin Remembers, we have been honored to help tell the story of Wisconsin’s veterans and their families over the past decade,” said WPR director Mike Crane. “All of it has been personal. All of it has been powerful. This opportunity with StoryCorps’ Military Voices Initiative is a very special continuation of that commitment.”
Founded in 2003 by Dave Isay, StoryCorps has given more than 500,000 people — Americans of all backgrounds and beliefs, in towns and cities in all 50 states — the chance to record interviews about their lives. The organization preserves the recordings in its archive at the Library of Congress, the largest single collection of human voices ever gathered, and shares select stories with the public through StoryCorps’ weekly podcast, NPR broadcasts, animated shorts, digital platforms and best-selling books.
