Public can view Tomah Health quality report

Through individual voluntary hospital participation, the CheckPoint program has grown to include over 50 clinical quality measures while the website has become more automated, relieving data entry burden for hospital users, and shifted its measurement approach to include fewer process measures and more outcome measures.

Star ratings are also calculated and added to the website to make it easier for consumers to understand how a hospital compares to others in the state for many of the measures.

“CheckPoint uses a three-star system with one star indicating the hospital is below the state average, two stars indicate average and three stars are above the state average,” Egstad said. “At Tomah Health, we are at the state average for all indicators except for two where we exceed the state average, including unplanned re-admissions and ‘always quiet at night,’ which appear on the patient experience survey.”

She said there is a lag time with the data and most of the data displayed now is for care given in 2019.

“Based on recent patient experience data we have received, I anticipate we will be at three stars with the next update,” Egstad said.