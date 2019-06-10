The public has an opportunity to learn more about the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ regional master planning process for properties located in the Central Sand Plains Ecological Landscape. This landscape encompasses portions of Adams, Clark, Eau Claire, Jackson, Juneau, Monroe, Portage, Waushara and Wood counties.
A public meeting and office hours will be held on Tuesday, June 18 for the public to learn more about the planning process and to submit comments on the properties’ future management and use.
Comments can be made during the office hours, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Castle Mound office in the Black River State Forest, W10325 Hwy. 12, Black River Falls; and Mirror Lake State Park office, E10320 Fern Dell Road, Baraboo. The public meeting is 5-7 p.m. at Adams Community Center, 569 N. Cedar St., Adams.
“We welcome and encourage people to visit our website and attend the office hours and public meeting to learn about the department’s property master planning process and share their suggestions for future management and use of these properties,” said Diane Brusoe, property planning section chief.
DNR properties in the Central Sand Plains include Mill Bluff State Park between Oakdale and Camp Douglas.
People can learn more about and engage in the planning process for the Central Sand Plains regional master plan online by searching the DNR website, dnr.wi.gov, for keywords “property planning” and then selecting Central Sand Plains.
The public comment period will be open through July 8.
