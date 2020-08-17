Queen of the Apostles Parish in Tomah welcomes new clergy

The next four years found a young McCarty at Mundelein Seminary, located north of Chicago.

“It is there that I had the opportunity to dive deeply into the truths of our faith,” he said.

After two years at the seminary, McCarty did a year-long internship at St. Patrick’s in Mauston.

“I was glad to be able to meet and get to know the people there and to learn what I could about priestly ministry," he said.

McCarty was ordained by Callahan on June 27 at St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral in La Crosse. McCarty was assigned to be the associate pastor at Queen of the Apostles Parish in Tomah. In addition to his priestly ministry, he enjoys being outdoors, camping, fly fishing, soccer, playing guitar and reading.

In his first homily McCarty said, “I am very happy to be here with you as your associate pastor. It is an odd time to come to a place and try to get to know a community of parishioners. Still, I am confident that the Lord equips us for whatever challenges he puts before us, and I am confident he has many blessings for me here at Queen of the Apostles Parish.”

