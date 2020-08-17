Queen of the Apostles Parish in Tomah welcomes new clergy

Queen of the Apostles Parish (St. Mary’s in Tomah and St. Andrew’s in Warrens) has a new pastor and a new associate pastor.
Diocese of La Crosse Bishop William Patrick Callahan appointed Monsignor David Kunz as pastor and Father Sam McCarty as associate pastor. Their duties started on July 30.
Kunz has an impressive resume. He grew up in Eau Claire, oldest of six children. He has four sisters and one brother. They are scattered throughout the United States.
Kunz graduated from Regis High School in Eau Claire, followed by Immaculate Heart of Mary College seminary, adjacent to St. Mary’s University, in Winona. Further studies were at St. Paul Seminary in St. Paul. He was ordained in 1980, along with four others, including Monsignor Michael Gorman and Monsignor Charles Stoetzel, both currently serving in the Diocese of La Crosse. His first assignment was as associate pastor of St. Charles Parish in Chippewa Falls. He next transferred to St. Michael’s in Wausau and taught Newman High School juniors and seniors for four years and then was named principal of Newman High School for three years.
On a visit by Bishop John Paul to Wausau, Kunz said to the Bishop, “I would like a change but want to stay in teaching.” John Paul then assigned Kunz to teach full time at Aquinas High School in La Crosse, a stretch that lasted five years.
Bishop Raymond Burke received a request from the Bishop of the Winona Diocese for a Rector at Immaculate Heart of Mary Seminary in Winona. Burke released Kunz to serve as its Rector, a position Kunz held for four years, working with 56 seminarians, and overseeing all of the duties of the seminary.
In 2002, he returned to the Diocese of La Crosse to be the pastor of Mother Mary of the Church, (a merger of St. Thomas More and Pius X). Six years later, Bishop Jerome Listecki called Kunz to be the pastor at Independence (Saints Peter and Paul) and Whitehall (St. John). He served those parishes for 2½ years.
Then in 2010, newly installed Callahan asked Kunz to be Vicar of Clergy for the Diocese. The Vicar of Clergy oversees all priests and deacons in the diocese, a position he held for 10 years.
At his first weekend Mass on Saturday, Aug. 1 Kunz said, “These are difficult times for the faithful and the community. Be assured that I, Father Sam McCarty, and Deacon Bob Riedl are here to serve you.”
McCarty grew up in Wausau, the oldest of six home-schooled children. He attened Catholic school for eighth grade and then graduated from Newman High School in 2011. He attended the University of St. Thomas/St. John Vianney Seminary in St. Paul, Minnesota.
“It was there that I got to know the Lord through prayer and met many of my closest friends as well,"McCarty said
The next four years found a young McCarty at Mundelein Seminary, located north of Chicago.
“It is there that I had the opportunity to dive deeply into the truths of our faith,” he said.
After two years at the seminary, McCarty did a year-long internship at St. Patrick’s in Mauston.
“I was glad to be able to meet and get to know the people there and to learn what I could about priestly ministry," he said.
McCarty was ordained by Callahan on June 27 at St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral in La Crosse. McCarty was assigned to be the associate pastor at Queen of the Apostles Parish in Tomah. In addition to his priestly ministry, he enjoys being outdoors, camping, fly fishing, soccer, playing guitar and reading.
In his first homily McCarty said, “I am very happy to be here with you as your associate pastor. It is an odd time to come to a place and try to get to know a community of parishioners. Still, I am confident that the Lord equips us for whatever challenges he puts before us, and I am confident he has many blessings for me here at Queen of the Apostles Parish.”
