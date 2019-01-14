Wayne Kling is now the owner of a Quilt of Valor.
Kling was gifted a quilt from the Quilts of Valor Foundation Thursday night at the Tomah American Legion.
Karen Demaree, QOV state coordinator for Wisconsin, said the organization, which began in 2003, gives quilts to men and women who have served in the military, recognizing and acknowledging their service and to give them comfort.
The layers of the quilts are representative of what the organization hopes to instill in service men and women, Demaree said.
“I like to think of them in these terms: the top of the quilt with its many colors, shapes and fabrics, represents the communities and the many individuals we are. Each stitch in the quilt represents the love, gratitude and sometimes the tears of the maker,” she said. “The batting is the center of the quilt. It is warmth; it represents the hope that this quilt will bring warmth, comfort, peace and healing to the individual that receives it. The backing is the strength, it holds the many pieces of the quilt together. It represents the strength of the recipient, his or her family, our communities and our nation. The quilting, either by hand or machine, is what holds all these layers together.”
The quilt is a gesture of gratitude for someone’s service, Demaree said.
“On behalf of the Quilts of Valor foundation in recognition of your service and sacrifice for this nation it is a privilege to honor and comfort you,” she said. “Though we may never know the depth of your sacrifice to protect and defend the United States of America, as a gesture of gratitude from a grateful nation, we award you this Quilt of Valor. The pattern on this Quilt of Valor is called ‘Letters from Home,’ which I’m sure you appreciated in Vietnam.”
Kling is a life-long Tomah resident and member of the Tomah City Council (District 7) and a member of the Tomah Area Historical Society. He is also involved with the Area Community Theatre and works at the Challenge Academy at Fort McCoy.
He served in the Army from 1963 to 1969 and 1980 to 2005, retiring as a Sargent First Class. Kling served in the Vietnam War, Gulf War and Iraq War.
Kling is grateful for the recognition.
“It’s an honor for me to be awarded for my community service and my military service,” he said. “I just feel like I should continue with what I’m doing for the city and as an alderman to do my best for my community.”
Jessica Klinge, Kling’s daughter who is also a Sgt. First Class in the Army, was glad to see her father receive a quilt.
“It’s good; he’s had over 30 years of service, so it’s well deserving,” she said.
