Area quilters have a chance to be part of the new Tomah Health facility project.
Anyone who loves to make quilts can help create a 32-square “community quilt” that will be displayed in the Tomah Health Women’s Health Services Department. Each quilter will create his or her unique 10-inch block using coordinating fabric provided at no charge and each quilt block must incorporate the theme “With Love, Mother Earth.”
Quilters must register on a first-come, first-served basis by emailing their name and telephone number to Tomah Memorial Hospital Human Resources director Brenda Reinert at BReinert@tomahhospital.org by May 1. The project will accommodate just 32 quilters.
