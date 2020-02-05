You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
R.I.A. Credit Union collecting donations for foot pantry
0 comments

R.I.A. Credit Union collecting donations for foot pantry

{{featured_button_text}}

R.I.A. Federal Credit Union’s Fort McCoy and Tomah branches are participating in a food drive to benefit the needy through Tomah's Neighbor for Neighbor Food Pantry during the month of February.

Members and non-members are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items or money donations to the Fort McCoy and Tomah branches located at 1501 S. 10th Ave and 1024 N. Superior Ave.

R.I.A. serves more than 38,000 members with membership open to those who live or work in Monroe and parts of Juneau counties in Wisconsin, along with five counties in Illinois and Iowa.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tomah man arrested for sixth OWI
News

Tomah man arrested for sixth OWI

A 56-year-old Tomah man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for sixth-offense drunken driving after a Jan. 18 traffic stop in …

Tomah man arrested for sixth OWI
News

Tomah man arrested for sixth OWI

A 56-year-old Tomah man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for sixth-offense drunken driving after a Jan. 18 traffic stop in …

Tomah man accused of hitting woman
News

Tomah man accused of hitting woman

A 36-year-old Tomah man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for multiple charges after a Jan. 11 incident at a Williams Street…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News