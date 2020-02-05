R.I.A. Credit Union collecting donations for foot pantry

R.I.A. Federal Credit Union’s Fort McCoy and Tomah branches are participating in a food drive to benefit the needy through Tomah's Neighbor for Neighbor Food Pantry during the month of February.
Members and non-members are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items or money donations to the Fort McCoy and Tomah branches located at 1501 S. 10th Ave and 1024 N. Superior Ave.
R.I.A. serves more than 38,000 members with membership open to those who live or work in Monroe and parts of Juneau counties in Wisconsin, along with five counties in Illinois and Iowa.