The board of directors of R.I.A. Federal Credit Union Monday announced policies to assist workers impacted by the partial shutdown of the federal government that began Dec. 22.
R.I.A. maintains local branches in Tomah and Fort McCoy.
The credit union offers affected members the following:
- Members who have a loan with R.I.A. can defer their loan payment or work to reduce the rate/payment for up to six months. Members are required to provide proof of furlough status.
- Members are eligible for a payroll-impaired loan for up to $3,500 at a special low rate for up to 18 months with up to 60 days before the first payment is due. To qualify, a member must provide proof of furlough status and his or her most recent pay stub.
R.I.A. officials said those experiencing payroll disruptions can consider refinancing any current loans, including mortgages, or getting a home equity loan.
For more information about relief offered to federal workers, visit riafcu.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.