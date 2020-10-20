 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rahmlow promoted to Bank First market president
0 comments

Rahmlow promoted to Bank First market president

{{featured_button_text}}
Brad Rahmlow

Brad Rahmlow

 Steve Rundio

Brad Rahmlow has been promoted to market president at Bank First.

Rahmlow joined Bank First in 2018 as vice president of agricultural lending and has 20 years of banking experience. In his new role, he will be responsible for the growth and development of the bank’s Tomah market while providing mentorship to staff in the region.

“I am thrilled about the team we have and continue to build in Tomah,” said Bank First chief executive officer Mike Molepske. “Brad has the essential leadership qualities, integrity and experience in the banking industry to guide our dedicated team of bankers. I am excited about the bank’s future in Monroe County and look forward to strengthening existing and building new relationships within the community under Brad’s capable leadership.”

Active in his community, Rahmlow volunteers as a youth basketball and baseball coach. He serves on the Black River Falls Faith Lutheran Church Council, as secretary of the Jackson County Junior Livestock Committee and is on the Black River Falls Board of Zoning Appeals. 

Rahmlow earned his bachelor of business administration degree from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville and attended the graduate school of banking at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He resides in Black River Falls with his wife, Kelly, and their three children.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

Traffic crash kills Tomah woman

A rural Tomah woman is dead after a two-vehicle traffic crash at Hwy. 131 and Hwy. A in the town of Wilton. Ida Yoder, 49, was pronounced dead…

Thank you for 33 fulfilling years
News

Thank you for 33 fulfilling years

On Nov. 7, 1987, I met Tomah Journal owner/publisher John Kenny in a Madison hotel lobby to discuss an opening for a reporter “strong on sports.”

+2
A summer like no other
News

A summer like no other

In 4-H, summer is the golden season. The summer of 2020 was far from golden. Starting in March, Monroe County 4-H started canceling events for…

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Spring flooding outlook for La Crosse, Winona area

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News