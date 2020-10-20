Rahmlow promoted to Bank First market president

Brad Rahmlow has been promoted to market president at Bank First.

Rahmlow joined Bank First in 2018 as vice president of agricultural lending and has 20 years of banking experience. In his new role, he will be responsible for the growth and development of the bank’s Tomah market while providing mentorship to staff in the region.

“I am thrilled about the team we have and continue to build in Tomah,” said Bank First chief executive officer Mike Molepske. “Brad has the essential leadership qualities, integrity and experience in the banking industry to guide our dedicated team of bankers. I am excited about the bank’s future in Monroe County and look forward to strengthening existing and building new relationships within the community under Brad’s capable leadership.”

Active in his community, Rahmlow volunteers as a youth basketball and baseball coach. He serves on the Black River Falls Faith Lutheran Church Council, as secretary of the Jackson County Junior Livestock Committee and is on the Black River Falls Board of Zoning Appeals.

Rahmlow earned his bachelor of business administration degree from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville and attended the graduate school of banking at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He resides in Black River Falls with his wife, Kelly, and their three children.

